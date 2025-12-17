‘I Blame Kim Kardashian For The Women We See Today’: Paul Pierce Blames Iconic Influencer For Plastic Surgery Epidemic, Thirst For Athletes

NBA legend Paul Pierce is not happy with women of this generation’s obsession with plastic surgery, and he blamed Kim Kardashian, the American pop culture icon for influencing this epidemic of physical alterations, asserting that everyone wants to look like her.

Paul Pierce Blames Kim Kardashian For Explosion Of Plastic Surgery

“I blame Kim Kardashian for the women we see today,” Pierce, 48, said on a December 15 episode of his “The Truth After Dark” podcast. “What we glorify on TV when we see these beautiful women with big old sexy lips and these big old eyelashes and eyebrows and butt and lips banging out the window.” “She is one of the most influential women that ever lived, and you know she had the plastic surgeries and made it cool to do that,” he continued. “I feel like every girl looks like Kim.”

“Girls lose themselves in the surgery.”



Paul Pierce says he blames Kim Kardashian for the women we see today, as he and Azar discuss how modern-day women are going overboard with cosmetic surgery.



Kim Kardashian Set New Beauty Standard: ‘Give Me The Kim K’

Pierce said women are walking up in their plastic surgeon’s office and saying, “give me the Kim K.”

While Kardashian, 45, has admitted to having several minor cosmetic surgeries such as butt implants, Botox, laser treatments and surgery to have her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed, she has repeatedly denied having significant work done to her face and never had a nose job.

She does, however, consider herself among the 10 percent of people in the world who “genuinely care about looking good,” the KKW Beauty founder told “Allure” for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Kim K also said in the past that she “never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Pierce might not know the specifics or extent of work Kim Kardashian has gotten done and that’s really not his point. It’s the way she has influenced other women who may not possess her natural attributes or Armenian roots.

Pierce continued:

“Like, damn, everybody wants the straight black hair and the lips and the curvy booty and the eyelashes, and everybody’s cutting their noses up and chin up and cheeks up,” he said. “I blame her for the way our girls are, but now they get out of control with it. They’re like, ‘Give me the Kim K.’ But now they OD it and now they start looking crazy. Like, she is really the reason why the women look the way they look today. Good or bad. That’s just what I feel.” NBA legend Paul Pierce blames icon Kim Kardashian for the current obsession with plastic surgery and seeking out athletes as companions. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

Social Media Reacts To Paul Pierce Blaming Kim Kardashian For Women’s Obsession With Plastic Surgery

Some fans agreed with Paul Pierce, while also acknowledging the influence Kim’s younger sisters Kylie and Kendell Jenner have had on society. Khloe has also expressed an appetite int he past for Black pro athletes.

“Kim definitely got these chicks chickening 😂,” said one fan on Instagram. “Kim influence on women’s looks was crazy 💯,” one netizen agreed. “The fact that homegirl isn’t trying to defend Kim at all tells me everything I need to know and yes Kim Kardashian don’t have them lips but her sister Kylie sure does and we all know those little girls look up to her like crazy,” one netizen quipped.

According to some fans, Pierce was just stating “The Truth” about the Kardashian’s schooling other women on how to beautify enough to snag a millionaire baller or billionaire provider.

“The Truth said, what a lot people think inside. Get the tail package, insert some new headlights. Now you ready to finesse a baller, with the baller package,” one fan posted on IG. “It’s the Kardashian klan as a whole, because although Kim didn’t have the fake full lips, Kylie did. She was even the reason behind “The Kylie Lip Challenge” since 2015, exclaimed another Instagram netizen.

Fans Say Black Women Influenced Kim Kardashian First

As far as Black cultural influence goes, fans offered the names of women who they feel influenced Kim Kardashian’s look.

“I mean, Lil Kim came before her tho🤷🏿‍♂️,” one netizen said under a video of Pierce’s comments on IG.

“Lil Kim was not nearly as influential as Kim Kardashian, nearly every chic out here is trying to replicate her, and they’ve been doing it for years now,” another commenter replied. “And nearly every black man wants a woman that looks like her, especially black men running around LA and California.” Kendell Jenner has dated Devin Booker on and off for years, among other celebrity athletes and men. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Not sure if he’s referencing Queen Khalifah, the mystical black queen that ruled a State of California inhabited by all women, but that too was refuted by a Kim Kardashian fan.

“NONE OF THEM…THE BBL x PLASTIC SURGERY GEN WAS INFLUENCED BY KIM KARDASHIAN…BLACK WASNT EVEN GETTING BBLs AND LIP EJECTIONS UNTIL KIM KARDASHIAN…SHE MADE IT A TREND FOR BLACK x ALL WOMEN,” one fan insisted. Pro Athletes In Heavy Demand By Women Rap Stars With Plastic Surgery Rap star Cardi B has had plenty of work done to her face and body. How much she’s willing to admit is another story. She recently had a baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs, and they are allegedly in a committed relationship, recently seen doing Yoga together. Cardi B & Stefon Diggs doing yoga at his “Wellness Wonderland” event in Boston tonight. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/xgii3VB3ie — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 16, 2025 Memphis rap bandit GloRilla has been publicly dating NBA star Brandon Ingram. The rapper reportedly has already gotten her teeth, breast and butt done, and is just getting started. Megan Thee Stallion, after years of rocky relationships with men considered rough around the edges, has locked down NBA legend Klay Thompson as his illustrious career winds down. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/vhpJd96jfL — Complex (@Complex) December 13, 2025 There’s only one way to attract these kinds of men, and that’s being the ultimate eye candy. Kim Kardashian Once Said She Would Eat Poop Everyday To Look Younger

Kardashian, who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, is still seen as an icon of fashion, branding, beauty and boldness. She’s continued to share herself with the world as she enters middle aged years. She’s starring on “All’s Fair” an American legal drama television series on Hulu, as a high-powered lawyer. In real life, she’s working her way through law school and being honest about the challenges she’s faced raising Northwest and her other children without having a good relationship with their father.

You never know when the next love interest, opportunity or Paparazzi is lurking and Kim K stays ready for any situation. If that includes a nip and a tuck here and there, so be it.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kardashian told ‘The New York Times’ in 2022. “I just might.”

That dedication to creating a perfect image is what Pierce says has been influencing the younger generations.