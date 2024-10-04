“It Was 100% Stefon Diggs Or Tyreek Hill Who Took Cardi B From Offset”: Social Media Names The NFL Player That Cardi B Cheated On Offset With During Her Third Pregnancy

Rap superstar Cardi B and her ex-husband Offset had a very public back-and-forth that exposed further holes in their relationship that did very little to stop social media from talking about it. The “I Like It Like That” songstress has been trending lately.

Her new music isn’t the center of conversation, however, as her estranged husband accused her of engaging in relations with someone when she was pregnant. “U f**ed with my baby inside, tell the truth!!” he wrote in the comment section, interrupting her Instagram Live.

Cardi didn’t deny the accusations, which only heightened the drama, claiming, ‘You can’t buy me no more. It’s so crazy that a n*gga thinks that’s enough.” When pressed, she confirmed the accusation, posting on X, “AND DID!!!”

Rumor has it that Cardi B cheated on ex-husband Offset with a star NFL WR while she was pregnant with his third baby. (Photo: Getty Images)

DJ Akademiks reported on one of his livestreams that Offset caught Cardi B with an NFL wide receiver, who recently scored a TD and might be on his fantasy football team.

Akademiks’ bombshell disputed the rumor that Cardi cheated with another rapper. The only clue offered as to the identity of the NFL player was Akademiks referencing him as a “dog,” one of those ballers with a large sexual appetite and extensive dating history.

There was one NFL player who elevated to the top of everyone’s suspect list; Houston Texans flamboyant wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

One woman X user said: “I’d Cardi B is messing with Stefon Diggs…she’s the goat fr.”

Another said he was “Hearing rumors” that Diggs is the culprit.





Cardi and Offset were married for six years before she filed for divorce for the second time this summer. She admits that she began speaking to other men while she was indeed pregnant.

Her relationship with Offset was already on the rocks before she announced that she was preggo. They have three children together.

It’s weird that Diggs would be the popular choice and not Tyreek Hill, who is reported have a basketball team of allegedly up to 10 children.



Reek was mentioned, but Diggs got all the smoke. Diggs has been in a public relationship with actress Lashontae Heckard since 2019. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she moved to America at 5 years old.

She started rising to fame when she made her debut as Busta Rhyme’s love interest in the 2002 video for “I Know What You Want” featuring Mariah Carey. Heckard has also appeared on BET’s “The Game” and the 2006 cult-classic film “ATL.” They have a blended family.

We know Cardi B can be messy, and when she starts raging no man is safe. No private information is off the table to be shared with millions of followers. Cardi B and Offset’s fairytale relationship has made both parties plenty of money and gained them fans from all over the world.

The soap opera drama is still clearly a winner, as the conversation about Cardi and Offset and the dynamics between men and women and relationships has dominated the social media conversation surrounding hip-hop’s biggest celebrities.

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been in a public relationship with actress Lashontae Heckard since 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 31-year-old Dominican mega star from the Bronx spoke about their relationship in a Live last month.

“Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms,” she explained. “I still called him and we kind of laughed about it because it was like, ‘What the fk? That sh*t is so random.’

It is odd that just as her popularity seemed to be declining a bit — especially after she promised a 2024 album in response to all of the artists taking veiled and direct shots at her, and then said she’s going to relax, travel and enjoy her summer — she went on this wild rampage against Offset online.

The engagement was undoubtedly through the roof, and Cardi is back at the center of celebrity gossip. She definitely knows how to sell her brand, and she knows how to gaslight her fanbase into action. The visibility doesn’t hurt Offset either. No matter how much thee two tell us they aren’t feeling each other anymore, they will forever be linked by family and fame.

One X user didn’t beat around the bush, saying “it was 100% Stefon Diggs or Tyreek Hill who took cardi B from offset…lol”

Offset said as much when he tweeted out to Cardi and the world why he is the winner in all of this even if she did cheat on him.

“U will be calling me after a couple of months u my bm I won”

Considering Cardi B has a net worth of reportedly $80 million and her ex-husband’s net worth is listed at $28M (with much of that recent dough coming from his marriage to Cardi), Offset is right. He bagged the “Big Fish,” and it seems he’s content with how things have worked out.

Wide receivers are the most popular and charismatic woman magnets after quarterbacks. Names of other elite receivers such as Justin Jefferson and even retired NFL receiver Antonio Brown, were thrown into the mix. Maybe we will find out who it was when Cardi does “Club Shay Shay.”