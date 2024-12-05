‘I Like Them As A Couple’ | P. Diddy’s Ex Fling Yung Miami and NFL Player Accused Of Wrecking Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage Share Birthday Together

City Girls rapper Yung Miami and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs are creating a buzz as the newest couple. The “Act Up” songstress and injured Houston Texans star were recently spotted at Carbone, one of the hottest spots in Miami, as Diggs celebrated his 31st birthday.

While many may consider this an unlikely love connection, it may not be as far-fetched as some believe. Caresha, aka Yung Miami, was most recently romantically linked to Diddy who’s currently in a heap of legal trouble. As for Diggs, he’s known around the NFL as the ultimate playboy.



Yung Miami and Stefon Diggs Connection May Not Be New

Seeing the two celebrating Diggs‘birthday definitely sparked rumors of a possible situationship, but this isn’t the first time they’ve been seen together. Back in September Yung Miami attended a Houston Texans game wearing a pair of Diggs custom signature ASICS sneakers. That story gained some steam, but nothing like this one.

As with everything nowadays, fans on social media couldn’t wait to comment on the alleged newfound couple.

One fan said, “I like them as a couple! It’s giving real cute.”

Another fan seemingly piggybacked those same sentiments:

“Let her date and figure out who she wants to be with. What’s the problem?”

Stefon Diggs Has A Reputation

Not only is Diggs one of the best receivers in the NFL, he also reportedly has a way with the ladies. During his time in Minnesota video surfaced where his then-teammates were asked which teammate they would not want to date their sister. Pretty much every player named Diggs, and they said it with no hesitation.

That would explain the accusations of him and femcee Cardi B allegedly hooking up during her latest pregnancy and ongoing drama with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Migos rapper Offset. Hip-hop blogger DJ Akademiks, who’s known for adding his own spin to things, had a take on the situation.

“They said Cardi B was catching Offset doing all types of bullsh-, and basically when Cardi B was like eight months’ pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting some dog ass n-ga named Stefon Diggs,” Akademiks said on a recent stream.

“Some football player. I’m going to be honest with you. I heard that name f—ing five other n-gas’ b-hes. It’s kinda crazy. That n-ga is the b-ch f-er. He done f-ked everybody h— in the game.”

Diggs Lost For The Season In H-Town

The former two-time All-Pro during his time with the Buffalo Bills was traded to the Houston Texans this past offseason. Unfortunately, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 versus the Indianapolis Colts and will miss the rest of this NFL season.

Prior to his injury Diggs, now a second or third option in Houston with the rise of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, was in the midst of his lowest season output (47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns) since his second season in the league, when he tallied 84 receptions for 903 yards and three touchdowns.

Upon being traded Diggs renegotiated his contract, signing a one-year deal, meaning he’ll be a free agent at season’s end.

Will he end up South Beach, Tampa, or Jacksonville, closer to his perceived new love interest?