‘A WR But You Like Tight Ends’: Cardi B Fans Are Confused As Her Baby’s Father Stefon Diggs Is Being Accused Of Violating A Male With ‘Receipts’ To Prove It

For some reason drama and fee agent NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs seem to go hand-in-hand. Not long ago the former Buffalo Bills All-Pro pass catcher was entrenched in a nasty back-and-forth with his personal chef, whom he actually had a sexual relationship with.

RELATED: ‘I Never Sought Money Nor Engaged In Settlement Discussions’: Chef Mila Adams Wants Justice Not a Check From Accused Strangler Stefon Diggs

With that now in the past, Diggs has turned his attention to another situation. Not long ago a man by the name of Christopher Griffith accused Diggs of s*xual assault. Griffith recently submitted over 100 pages of texts and Instagram DMs that he believes supports his claims.

Griffith Says Assault Happened At Home Of Diggs

Griffith says the messages help back his case of being sexually assaulted at the former Maryland Terrapins legend’s home. In the past Diggs has argued that he lost access to any Instagram messages between the two after Griffith blocked him.

Stefon Diggs' male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Griffith, has apparently submitted over 100 pages of text messages and direct messages as evidence to back his claims. 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/L0UVs4jjWA — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 9, 2026

Diggs Suing For Defamation

In response to Griffith’s claims, Diggs has sued for defamation calling the claims completely false. Griffith is now countersuing while also alleging he was drugged and sexually assaulted at Diggs’s home. There are also rumors that Diggs had his brother and two other people allegedly rob and beat up Griffith for turning him down.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Stefon Diggs’ male sexual assault accuser claims he turned over text evidence in fight with NFL star.



Details: https://t.co/L3Qh8orsFC pic.twitter.com/OtvpCPjJ7z — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2026

Fans Chime In On The Matter

One things Diggs is always gonna do is give fans plenty to talk about, albeit with court situations or mothers of his children, including rapper Cardi B. Those fans couldn’t wait to take to social media to give their opinions on Diggs.

“Imagine being a WR … but u like tight ends,” a fan said.

“I mean look at the way hes dressed and standing lmao,” another fan said.

“His last name is Diggs, let it sink in lol,” another person said.

“Those pregame outfits said it all,” someone else mentioned.

“Cardi B kid gonna be hella confused about Daddy Diggss,” a person commented.

“Let’s wait until the court case… we rushed to judgment with the housekeeper, chef, cook or whatever she was,” someone quipped.

“No lie, I thought he was since day 1.

The radar doesn’t lie,” a fan said.

“Charleston White gon have a field day with this one,” a person replied.