“Stefon Tried To Drug Me…Have S*x W/ Me”: NFL Star Stefon Diggs Accused of Attempting To Violate Cris Blake Griffith Before Diggs’ Brothers Robbed Him In Vicious Elevator Attack

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs left Buffalo because he wanted the money and the fame. Now he has both. The Houston Texans wide receiver’s public profile has exploded ever since he was brought into a potential entanglement involving Cardi B and her ex-husband Offset.

Rumors circulated online about a potential affair between Diggs (seventh in the NFL in receptions with 31 and 15th in receiving yards with 315) and Cardi B while she was eight months pregnant with Offset’s third baby.

Some went as far as to label Diggs the culprit behind the power couple’s final breakup due to his “reputation” of being a homewrecker and a guy who smashes NFL players’ wives and destroys relationships on a regular basis, according to legendary streamer DJ Akademiks on a recent cast. Now that Diggs has been caught in Cardi B’s social media web, new details are emerging about his dating habits that don’t shine a positive light on his growing reputation.

Chris Blake Griffith Is Accusing Stefon Diggs Of Trying To Drug and Sexually Assault Him

Chris Blake Griffith is accusing Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs of drugging him and trying to engage in sexual activities with him, claiming it was the catalyst for him getting jumped by Stefon’s brother.

According to reports, Griffith previously filed a lawsuit against Diggs’ brother, Darez, after he allegedly tried to rob and attack Griffith inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on May 29, 2023. Griffth, an entertainment marketing manager, alleged that Diggs drugged him and attempted to engage in sexual activity, and the elevator robbery and attack was retaliation and intimidation.

Darez Diggs, the brother of Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, is being sued for $100,000 in jewelry and other property plus, pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to TMZ.

Griffith did not make this accusation through any direct social post but rather as a comment under a post.

Griffith Speaks Out Via Social Media Post

A viral screenshot of Griffith’s comment was posted, where he denounced the spread of any misinformation, saying:

“The derivative of all this s*it is that Stefon tried to drug me and then have s*x w/ me, and I escaped unscathed (THANK YOU JESUS+) but I now knew his “secret” and that didn’t sit well w/ him. Weeks later after his failed s*xual attempt on me (bc I don’t play like that and never have), Marsean (Digg’s half-brother) realized that I was no longer affiliated w/ his half-brother, and because he’s broke.”

A person named Teonny Kardashian posted on Facebook that the altercation arose after Stefon Diggs allegedly drugged him and attempted a sexual encounter.

He states a grisly tale of how the attackers didn’t seem concerned with cameras or police intervention and reportedly planned to kill him and empty his apartment.

Why Was Griffith A Robbery Target Of Stefon Diggs’ Brothers Darez?

Griffith allegedly suggested that Diggs’ half-brother Darez executed the robbery and attack to intimidate Griffith into keeping what Stefon allegedly did to him a secret.

Griffith adds that Darez was also facing financial struggles and tried to take advantage of a relationship between Stefon and Griffith that was damaged by targeting him and stealing his Chrome Hearts collection, including a jacket with over 100 crosses and several bags.

Very petty robbery for the brother of an NFL star with a net worth of more than $20 million.

The accuser predicts that narratives with be spun by powerful people to cover up the truth, but he stands by his story. Griffith dropped one final bombshell, claiming that video footage of the alleged attack has also been circulating on X.

Chris Blake Griffith accuses stefon Diggs of Drugging him and trying to have sex with him, claims it played a part in him getting jumped by stefon's Brother. pic.twitter.com/Ggy2eEfXkG — vicky (@joelpaul894600) October 8, 2024

How does Griffith Know Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs?

Griffith claims he knows Diggs’ half-brother Marsean through Diggs. Griffith had a working relationship with the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, who signed a one-year, $22.52 million contract with the Houston Texans with a $20.805 million signing bonus, in the offseason. Griffith designed Liem Homme, a clothing line resembling Forever 21’s men’s collection.

Griffith reportedly didn’t work closely with Marsean, who ran errands for Stefon at his request and didn’t know the other individuals involved in the attack.

Griffith waited to speak on the incident because he claims it was deeply personal to him and it was not in his nature to have frivolous sex with people.

Robbery is one thing. Breaking up happy homes is foul, but it isn’t a crime. These latest accusations are way over-the-top and we can only hope it’s a clout chase and not true. Is someone trying to smear Diggs’ rep? We will wait for the video. No Diddy.

