‘Stef Is Not In The Wrong, I Am’ | Stefon Diggs Claps Back At Bills Media Member Who Was Saying Hurtful’ Things On Hot Mic About The WR To Other Reporters

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs clapped back at team reporter Maddy Glab for talking reckless about him. The Bills employee was caught on a hot mic making negative remarks about Diggs and the remarks went viral.

“The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated,” Diggs posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order.”

Beware Of Hot Mics

Glab was caught on the hot mic talking to another colleague about whether or not Diggs would be fulfilling his media obligations.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” she can be heard saying on the mic. “Dude’s going to do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

Pretty damning remarks and personal.

Diggs went on X to deny that he said anything like that to Glab.

“The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her,” wrote Diggs. “Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them.”

That’s a pretty wild thing to say about a player who works for the same team you work for. Does she have an ax to grind with Diggs? As a team reporter, did Diggs snub her once for an interview or social media segment? It’s just strange.

Glab Apologizes And Takes Ownership

Glab did offer an apology on X, stating she respects Diggs, and she said something jokingly to another reporter and it was taken out of context.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” she wrote in a note on her X page. “I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover…For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs. I said I don’t have control over him – Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him…I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

Glab taking ownership and not pushing the blame somewhere else is the right thing. Like she said, she shouldn’t have said what she did. She was wrong.