Stefon Diggs Hasn’t Had A 100-Yard Receiving Game Since Week 6 | Sean McDermott Needs More From Buffalo Bills’ $125M Superstar

Superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs is having the worst year of his four-year tenure in Buffalo and if head coach Sean McDermott ever needed his high-priced pass catcher to string together some elite performances, it’s on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East division title.

The former Maryland Terrapins player is productive, with nearly 1,100 yards on 100 receptions and eight touchdowns, but he hasn’t had a 100-yard game since a Week 6 win over the New York Giants. In fact, his receiving high since then is 86 yards in a loss to the Bengals.

McDermott has put an APB out on his star pass-catcher, who’s seen his playing time decreased because of his lack of production.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, the once embattled head coach had this to say:

“Medically, there’s nothing big that’s been, to my knowledge, ailing, and the communication I’m getting from Nate Breske our trainer on that. And it’s just Josh going through his reads and going through his progressions and making sure that we’re going through the progressions properly.” Buffalo Bills Back In Playoff Picture

After starting the season 6-6, the Buffalo Bills have won four in a row and now face the Miami Dolphins in a winner-take-all season finale for the AFC East division and potential playoff positioning.

A win by the Bills would secure a division title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. A loss and they could miss the playoffs altogether. A win secures the Dolphins the division and the No. 2 seed, while a loss knocks them into the No.5 spot.

What looked impossible for the Bills four weeks ago is becoming an improbable turnaround to make the postseason. At the root of it has been head coach Sean McDermott’s change at offensive coordinator from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady.

That move has given the Bills an identity outside of do-it-all star quarterback Josh Allen. Brady has leaned on the running game with his backs, mainly James Cook, who posted a career-high 179 rushing yards in a 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his second NFL season.

It’s also been a defense that’s playing fast and free after a slow start to begin the season.

Stefon Diggs Missing In Action

The recent underperformance is not like Diggs, who’s been one of the best receivers in the league since his arrival in 2020. If the Bills have any hopes of winning Sunday, and making a playoff run, Diggs will need to be better.

One big difference in the offense has been quarterback Josh Allen’s unwillingness to make the risky throw in an attempt to force the football to his playmaker. Diggs might not like it, but it’s helped Allen cut down on his mistakes and led the Bills winning streak. He just has to be more effective and efficient when he does get the ball. McDermott understands how important Diggs is to the success of the team. “He’s a big factor for us. We’re going to need him down the stretch here,” McDermott said.

Diggs Has Had Success Versus Dolphins

A high-performance Diggs is vital to any hopes of a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl run.

Prior to his arrival in Buffalo, Josh Allen was 0-4 versus them. He’s now 7-5 against Miami. Meaning they’re 7-1 (including playoffs) since Diggs came over from Minnesota in 2020. That’s why he gets paid the big bucks.

In those games Diggs has 46 receptions for 632 yards and seven touchdowns, including six receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown in their meeting earlier this season, a 48-20 Bills blowout.