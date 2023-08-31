“I Think This Is Gonna Be Our Best Year Yet” | Bills QB Josh Allen Says Fences Have Been Mended With Star WR Stefon Diggs

Since the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January, there have been some pretty contentious times between star quarterback Josh Allen and his star receiver Stefon Diggs.

The lasting images of that deflating loss was Diggs seemingly yelling at Allen after an interception late in the game. While Allen never responded but instead opted to look at the replay on his sideline laptop, many were left wondering what was next.

With OTAs there wasn’t much chatter, and there was not much coming out of mandatory minicamp either. Then Diggs was excused the opening day of training camp, and that did nothing to dispense notion that all was well between the Bills two best players. With the 2023 season just ten days away, Allen, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” painted a crystal-clear picture of where the two stand.

Allen Says All Is More Than Well

“He was just voted captain today. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that,” the 27-year old quarterback confessed.

A shocked McAfee mentioned how things had taken a huge turn for the better, but Allen shut down the notion that Diggs ever wanted out.

“For everybody else,” Allen says. “For us there was no doubt. The energy and the juice he’s had this training camp and as we’re going into the season is at an all-time high. I actually love playing with him. We’re going to continue to grow and get better. And I think this is going to be our best year yet. I really believe that.”

Allen also says he “never had a worry” that Diggs would be his teammate this season and for years to come.

“I think between me and him, our communication is at an all-time high. Just understanding some of our concepts better. Making sure we’re talking and having an open line of communication.”

From Stephen A’s False Report To Captaincy Again

Just last week ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took to the airwaves saying he’s hearing that Diggs wants out and fast. Diggs quickly killed that noise, and even questioned where Smith was getting his information.

Not even 10 days later Diggs is named team captain again, and it’s something Diggs doesn’t take lightly, and he explained to the Buffalo News why.

“This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills. And this is my third star I got. I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me.”

In his Bills career Diggs has 338 receptions for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns with Allen. The Super Bowl-or-bust mentality in Buffalo is alive and definitely kickin’. It starts with the chemistry between Allen and his most lethal receiver.