“He Don’t Want To Be In Buffalo No More” | Stephen A. Smith Says WR Stefon Diggs Wants To Leave The Bills, Diggs Claps Back

The lasting images of Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs screaming at his quarterback Josh Allen during the team’s (27-10) divisional round playoff loss in the 2023 NFL playoffs, have many believing Diggs wants out.







That was followed up by Diggs reporting to the first day of training camp, and leaving immediately, causing head coach Sean McDermott to be pretty coy in what was going on with his star pass catcher.



Allen, quickly tried to defuse anything, and McDermott followed suit, but by then the damage had been done.



Those two instances made folks believe, Diggs, the former Maryland Terrapins star, wanted out of Buffalo.



That belief went up a few notches on Monday when ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith added to the flames with his take on the matter.

SAS Says His Sources Say Diggs Wants Out

Speaking on “First Take,” Smith was in rare form on Monday, or at least until the Dallas Cowboys lose a game on Sunday.



As Smith discussed the Jets and the hype surrounding them, the loquacious debater also talked up the Bills not being called out for past postseason failures. As he spoke he also talked about Diggs wanting out.

“You got Stefon Diggs, this brother all-world receiver but clearly wasn’t happy, walked out, didn’t want to talk to nobody. Then he came into training camp, they had some friction they had to get settled and all of this stuff,” Smith said.

“Brother wants out. I’m just telling you what I know. I’ve got my own sources. Brother wants out. He don’t want to be in Buffalo anymore. I have my sources. Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone, because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. That’s right, I said it.”

Diggs Says Smith Is CAPPING

It didn’t take long for Diggs to get wind of Smith’s accusations, and the former All-Pro responded accordingly. The 2020 NFL leader in yards and receptions, took to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to say this.

“100% not true. I don’t know who the source is but I thought I nip this (expletive) in the bud already.”

“Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia through and through!!!”

Can’t wait to hear Smith’s rebuttal on Tuesday’s show.