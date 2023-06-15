‘There’s Things I Could Do Better To Help Out With This Process’ | Josh Allen Speaks On Stefon Diggs Situation. What Is Going On In Buffalo?

Something is going on with the Buffalo Bills and star WR Stefon Diggs. The two-time All-Pro was absent from the team’s first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday after being at the facility earlier that same day. QB Josh Allen says there are some internal things going on that he can do a better job with. What?

Does Diggs Want More Of A Say In The Offense?

“There’s things that I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he’s meant to be,” Allen said. “I think we’re just, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. So again, just trying to talk and listen at the same time and hear him out. And like I said, just try to move this forward as quickly and as respectfully as possible.”

What is going on?!@heykayadams and @MattHamilton25 react to the latest news in the Stefon Diggs and Bills saga. pic.twitter.com/ivUiLPrc7E — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 14, 2023

This likely isn’t a money situation. Diggs signed a four year, $96 million extension last offseason. He made his second All-Pro team and his third Pro Bowl. He was third among all WRs last year in DVOA. He had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 TDs.

But Allen also hinted at incorporating Diggs “a little bit better in what we’re doing here.”

Maybe Diggs wants more of a voice in the offensive game plan. That’s not unheard of.

“Stef, he’s my guy,” Allen said. “Excuse my … I f—ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that’s not the case, but I’ve got his back no matter what. And again, I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I frigging love him. I can’t stress that enough.”

Allen is right about that. As good as he and the Bills offense are, second in overall DVOA last year, Diggs is a big part of that. He commands a lot of attention and safety help over the top. Opening up space for others to make plays.

Bills Need To Remedy This Situation

Diggs has been posting cryptically all season and again this offseason. Perhaps the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, where he was visibly upset with Allen, was a bigger deal than we thought. Diggs had four catches for 35 yards on 10 targets in the 27-10 divisional round defeat.

Gotta go through it to get through it. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 30, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he is “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence.

“When players miss, in particular [a] player of Stef’s caliber, you’d love to have those players here,” McDermott said.

It’s June and this is a mandatory minicamp as opposed to OTAs. If this persists into training camp, then the alarm bells really need to go off.

But if the organization gets any hint that the relationship is unsalvageable then they need to pivot quickly. Trading him would cause a dead cap hit, including $13.2 million this year. Not to mention where can they replace that production and talent.

Diggs did show up to practice on Wednesday and was a participant.

WR Stefon Diggs is practicing Wednesday at mandatory minicamp pic.twitter.com/N4NxaPfvis — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) June 14, 2023

But if you think all is well in Buffalo, that’s wishful thinking.