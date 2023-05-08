Josh Allen Is Looking For A Super Bowl Slump Buster | He’s Cutting Dead Weight, Starting With GF Brittany Williams Who Immediately Put Her Talents On The Open Market

As it always does, the Kentucky Derby brought out the who’s who in sports and entertainment. That’s the one and only weekend of the year the state of Kentucky — or should we say Churchill Downs — is the happening place in sports.

Each year newbies attend the sports spectacle, and this year was no different, as for the first time Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen was in attendance.

But that wasn’t why Allen was the topic of discussion. It was more about him being there without his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who also was there. It also didn’t help matters when Williams’ friend tweeted this caption …

That tweet seemed to confirm what many have thought for a while now, that Allen and Williams are a thing of the past.

Social Media Picture Deletion/Mentions Is Another Sign

In this era of social media, one way to determine if a couple is no longer together is by checking their Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. That’s exactly what happened in early April when Williams semmingly unfollowed the Bills franchise player on Instagram, immediately stirring the pot on their relationship.

What’s odd is just a few short months earlier following a tough playoff loss to the Bengals she penned this message to Allen via IG: “so proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. through all the highs this season and the many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. a true leader.”

Well, that was then and this is now, and it seems as if these two are no longer an item.

Allen Is Focused On Preparing For 2023 Season

Allen could be seen enjoying himself all weekend, and while he didn’t address any breakup rumors, he did talk to reporters last month prior to the start of voluntary OTAs.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over and just doing that piece of it,” Allen said. “Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust your teammates inside and outside the facility. And again, we’re in Buffalo and there’s not a whole lot to do in terms of outside recreation and stuff like that, so having guys over to my spot, breaking bread together and having a good time and just getting to know each other on a deeper level pays dividends during the season.”

This a far different outlook from last offseason, when Williams even discussed marriage to her then longtime beau.