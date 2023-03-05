Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Thinks He’s Smarter Than The Suits | Wants To Become GM Following Playing Career

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is set to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his playing career is done. The former Texas A&M Aggies star has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. And while Miller will probably play a few more seasons, the former Super Bowl MVP is already preparing for life after his football.

In an interview with 9NEWS at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Miller talked about what he’d like to do when he hangs up the cleats. And that’s be an NFL general manager.

Von Miller has his plans set after football. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

“This is what I want to do,” Miller said in a sit-down with 9NEWS Thursday. “I wanted to do this one time before in college when I took my poultry science class and I sat in class and said if I don’t make it in the NFL and it doesn’t work out, this is what I want to do.

“So this is my second time really feeling like that. It’s what I want to do. I don’t have any experience. I know what a great football team looks like. A great staff, great equipment guys, great athletic trainers. I know what that looks like, I know what it takes to build those teams, but that’s it.

“So I’m here to meet with guys, for the guys to give me instructions on what to do with my right foot next and what to do with my left foot next. And make the first steps to making this happen.”

Miller came to Indy to learn some of the tricks of the trade that is NFL GM and front office personnel. The nuts and bolts of how to put a team together.

Miller Credits John Elway With His Outlook On Being A GM

Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway drafted Miller in 2011, and for a while the two had a bit of tension stemming from a extended contract situation. And while cooler heads prevailed and Miller was re-signed, it put a bit of a dent in his and Elway’s relationship. But Miller is also impressed by how Elway went from all-time great player to an NFL front office.

And that alone gained Miller’s respect.

“To be honest the dream it all started with John. To see a former player come back in the league and be a GM and win a Super Bowl as a player and as a GM? Oh my gosh. That’s where the dream really started. John Elway won a Super Bowl on the field and off the field. He’s the GOAT.

“And then you leave and you go to L.A. and you’re around Les Snead and you think you can be a cool GM, too. And then you leave there and go to the Buffalo Bills with Brandon Beane and you think, this job is really attractive. What do I have to do next to make this happen?“

Miller Wants To Play Four Or Five More Seasons

While Miller wants to do this for his post-playing career, he’s still all-in with the Bills, who paid signed him to a six-year, $120 million deal with $45 million guaranteed at signing. Miller also mentioned he wants to play long enough so his two young sons, ages 3 and 17 months, can actually remember what he did for a living and not have only Google to see it.

“I want to get to a spot where they remember and I’m not just on YouTube for them,” Miller said. “So another four or five years. My mom always says if you want to make God laugh, start making plans, I’m not making plans. I’m right here where my feet are. I’m a Buffalo Bill, I’m trying to be the best pass rusher I can possibly be.”

Miller will be returning from a torn ACL he suffered last season. Prior to his injury, Miller had eight sacks and was providing the Bills with the missing ingredient that had plagued them the past few seasons. For his career Miller has 123 sacks, ranking him No. 1 for all active players.