Top 5 NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 7 | Tua’s Dolphins Continue To Separate From Pack As Generational Offense

NFL offenses have been evolving every season, and in a scoring league it’s all about putting up points. Last week wasn’t the best for NFL offenses, as only two teams (Dolphins, Jaguars) scored more than 24 points.

Miami Dolphins (5-1)

This offense is so dynamic it almost makes you say “generational.” Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who’s an MVP candidate, the Fins have become nearly unstoppable.

Averaging nearly 8 yards per play, which is 2 yards more than any other team, the Dolphins do it in a variety of ways. From head coach and play caller Mike McDaniel scheming it up, to the running game with Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane.

Don’t forget the dynamic wide receivers led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa’s success has been well documented in this scheme, and this year he’s been great, passing for nearly 1,900 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in the team’s 5-1 start. For the season the Fins are averaging 498 total yards and 37.2 points per game, both top marks in the league.



Detroit Lions (5-1)

Behind MVP candidate QB Jared Goff, the Lions are “restoring the roar” in the Motor City. Led by a physical offensive line that has helped the team average 385 yards and 28 points per game, the Lions look like a contender. The Lions are 5-1, which is the same record as the Eagles and Niners, good enough for tops in the NFC.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week that he’s not at all surprised by how good Goff is playing.

“No, No,” Campbell said. “No, I’m not surprised. I knew he was tough, I knew he was resilient, and he’s grown. There’s been consistency in what we asked him to do, there’s been consistency in his play.”

San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

Prior to last weekend’s ugly 19-17 loss to the Browns, the Niners were No. 1 in both our offensive and defensive rankings. Sunday’s loss drops from their perch, but not much, as they’re still top 3 on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered his first loss as a starting QB, as he struggled a bit in Cleveland. A lot of that had to do with running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel both leaving the game with injuries.

Expect a bounce-back performance on Monday night in the Twin Cities, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

When you think Bills, star quarterback Josh Allen’s name emerges first. This season is no different, as the dynamic QB has passed for nearly 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns. He does have six interceptions, but three of them came in a season-opening loss to the Jets.

In his five games since he’s got 14 touchdowns and just three picks.

All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs has been great as well, with 49 catches for 620 yards and five touchdowns, only trailing the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Eagles’ A.J. Brown in yards, and he’s tied for second in touchdown receptions behind the aforementioned Hill as well.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Despite some early season struggles, the Eagles offense is still one of the best in the league. QB Jalen Hurts hasn’t been as good as he was last season, but no matter what he wins. In fact, Hurts has gone 19-2 in his last 21 regular season starts.

Wideout A.J Brown picked up where he left off last season and is currently second in the league in receiving yards. The running game is averaging 150 yards per game, good enough for second in the league.

As the team continues to get comfortable offensively, expect Hurts to take a jump and get back to last year’s form.