Detroit Bar Stands On Bidness | Won’t Allow Any Matthew Stafford Jersey Wearers Into Establishment During Playoff Game

The Detroit Lions haven’t hosted a playoff game since 1993, but that will change Sunday night as they host the Los Angeles Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Adding intrigue to the matchup is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford returning to the Motor City, the place he called home from 2009 to 2021. Stafford was traded to the Rams for current Lions quarterback Jared Goff in a blockbuster deal. Now they’ll face off against each other in a playoff game.

The game holds special sentimental value for Lions fans who’ve suffered through some lean years but under third-year head coach won their first division title since 1993 and now host a postseason game. The game and who it’s against is also causing some real angst in and around the city, to the point a bar is saying anyone who attempts to watch the game there won’t be allowed if they’re wearing anything with Stafford’s name on it.

Thomas Magee’s Says No To Stafford Gear

Bar owner Erik Olson, a lifelong Lions fan, isn’t taking this game lightly. He even took to Facebook to make the announcement with multiple crossed out Stafford jerseys accompanying the post:

“PSA: please refrain from trying to enter Thomas Magee’s on game day with Lions Stafford jerseys. You’ll be turned away at the door. It’s our first home playoff game in 30 years, use some common sense. Regards, Ownership.”

When you’ve suffered as long as Lions fans have you can see why they’re taking extreme measures. Wouldn’t call that decision to be the best business practice, but based on Olson’s comments and post, he doesn’t care. The city is starving for postseason success, something they haven’t experienced since former head coach Wayne Fontes was stalking the sidelines of the Pontiac Silverdome and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders was juking defenders out of their cleats.

When the Detroit Free Press came to interview Olson the fiery bar owner didn’t change his tune. In fact, he reiterated why he’s taking such a strong stance.

“We haven’t had a home playoff game in 30 years and haven’t won one in 32 years. So my feelings are if you’re going to wear the jersey of the guy that is on the field trying to take our first opportunity at a home playoff victory in 30 years away from us, you’re just a different type of dude. Go hang someplace else that day.”

If adamant and standing on business was a person, it’d be Olson.

Some Lions Fans Want Stafford Jersey Banned At Ford Field

In an attempt to have no one attending Sunday’s game violate the protocol, Lions fans took to Instagram to say no one wearing a Stafford jersey will be allowed into the stadium on Sunday. While that is false, you get the drift as to how seriously the fans in the Motor City are taking this game.

The comment seemed to rub Stafford’s wife Kelly the wrong way, as the popular YouTuber made comments about the suggestion, calling it “sad” and saying her husband still has deep admiration for the city. While he certainly does, and the most in the city likely feel the same about Stafford, they just will not for 3.5 to 4 hours on Sunday.

Kelly Stafford is reading into this way too much and taking it out of context. They’re not supposed to cheer for Stafford. He plays for the team trying to beat them and end their season.