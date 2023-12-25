These Are Not Your Father’s Detroit Lions | Motor City Boys Win First Division Title In 30 Years

When Detroit Lions third-year GM Brad Holmes took over in January 2021, the team’s owners, along with Holmes, went out and hired Dan Campbell to be the franchise’s head coach.

Next up was solidifying the quarterback position by trading franchise stalwart Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

It’s a trade that’s worked for both parties, with Goff helping turn around the Lions franchise, and Stafford leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season in Tinseltown.

Detroit Lions Win Division For First Time In 30 Years

On Sunday, that turnaround reached a milestone 30 years in the making as for the first time since 1993 the Lions are division champions. It’s something that seemed unfathomable prior to the arrival of the Holmes, Campbell and Goff trio. But at 11-4, these Lions look like real contenders as we approach the postseason.



Sunday’s division winning win came in hostile Minnesota against the reigning division champion Vikings, and, according to Goff, the team expected to be here.

“It’s cool. It really is cool,” Goff said in the postgame presser. “Being able to really reflect on it, like, we did something that hadn’t been done by team after team for 30 years. This team did it and broke that streak, and we will guarantee a home playoff game. But, yeah, we’ve got some work to do next week and the following and see where we go.”

Jared Goff Playing At MVP Level

Goff, who’s played at an MVP level this season, passed for 257 yards and one touchdown in Sunday’s win. It’s been Goff’s consistent passing along with the running game of running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery behind that dominant offensive line that’s created the Lions identity, one that’s built on grit and toughness and will bode well for the Lions come the playoffs.



Wayne Fontes Elated

The last time the Lions won the division they were coached by Wayne Fontes and led by the dynamic Barry Sanders. Since then, they’ve made the playoffs just seven times, with no playoff wins.

On Sunday, Fontes shouted out Campbell for changing the culture.

“Thirty years is a long time ago,” Fontes added. “Dan Campbell deserves a good attaboy or way to or whatever because he’s done a great job. I really believe that.” Fontes told ESPN.

A big test awaits the Lions next week as they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a huge NFC playoff positioning battle.