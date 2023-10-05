Top 5 NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 5 | Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills Back On Top After 48-Point Outburst Against Dolphins 

As we head into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, many offenses are still trying to find their footing. Some are still searching for an identity or a consistent culture that they can hang their hat on weekly.

These five teams seem to have figured out what they want to do, and how they want to do it.

Buffalo Bills

Led by star quarterback Josh Allen who’s been on an absolute tear since his three-interception opening-night clunker in a 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets, the Bills offense is clicking on all cylinders.

Sunday’s 48-point outburst in a blowout win over the Dolphins was proof that the Bills offense is back.

As a team they’ve scored 123 points in their last three games (41 per game) all wins. In that same timeframe the aforementioned Allen has gone 72-for-94 with 812 yards passing, eight touchdowns and one interception.

Allen has been so locked in that he’s had only six off-target throws in the three games as well. For his efforts Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Allen’s top target, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has been dynamic as well with 31 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers

Another week and another great game by Niners quarterback Brock Purdy who went 20-for-21 for 283 yards and one touchdown. But it’s been the play of do-it-all tailback Christian McCaffrey that’s set the Niners apart from the rest of the league.

In Sunday’s 35-16 win over the Cardinals, “Run CMC” rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He also had seven receptions for 71 yards and another touchdown.

The play of rising wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been stellar as well, and his six receptions for 148 yards was his second 100-plus-yard day in three games this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Despite being 4-0 through four weeks, the Eagles still haven’t played a complete game. Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the gritty Washington Commanders, took a huge effort from quarterback Jalen Hurts (25 of 37 for 319 and two touchdowns).

Hurts also used his legs to rush for 34 yards, including a huge 24-yard run with the game hanging-in-the-balance.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown feasted on the Commanders inexplicably playing their rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in single coverage against him all game. The former Ole Miss Rebels star finished with nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit Lions

The Lions are 3-1 with road wins at the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. That’s due in large part to their offense which has been very good to begin the season. An offense led by quarterback Jared Goff who’s had a rebirth since being traded from the Los Angeles Rams.

The running back duo of David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has been solid, and with the return of speedster Jameson WillIams to the lineup this week the offense should become even better.

The Lions motto has been “restore the roar,” and thus far they’re doing just that in 2023.

Following Thursday’s big win at Lambeau Field, Lions coach Dan Campbell said this.

“We’re not the hunted, because we’re going to stay on the hunt,” he said. “We’ve said this since training camp — if you are hunting us, you don’t have to look for us.”

Houston Texans

The surprising 2-2 Texans gained a total of 451 yards (312 passing and 139 rushing) in a dominating 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game could’ve been a prelude of what’s to come for the young Texans offense with 2023 No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud at the helm.

Each week this season the Houston offense has gotten better. The offensive line is keeping Stroud clean and upright. They can run the football, and they’re throwing it with efficiency and accuracy. That should continue in Week 5 as they travel to Atlanta to face a very beatable Falcons team.