Top Five Black QBs After Week 4 | Houston Texans Rookie C.J. Stroud Continues To Impress In Team’s Surprising 2-2 Start

It’s that time of the week where we rank the top melanated signal-callers in the business after four weeks of football.

C.J Stroud, Texans

The 2023 No. 2 overall pick has arguably been even better than advertised.

On Sunday, the former Ohio State standout upped the ante a little more with his performance in a blowout win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. In the game, Stroud went 16-for-30 for 306 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.



This season, the strong-armed gunslinger has passed for 1,212 yards (303.0 yards per game), six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Head coach DeMeco Ryans gave a game ball to the entire team led by Stroud.

He also said this.

“This is what I envisioned Texans football to look like.”

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

After three weeks of uneven play, Hurts had his best game this season in a 34-31 overtime win over division rival Washington. Hurts went 25 of 37 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.



He also used his legs to rush (34 yards), with three of those going for first downs, including a huge escape of a sack late in the fourth quarter that Hurts turned into a 17-yard run. Hurts’ play Sunday looked very similar to his stellar 2022 season, when he finished second in MVP voting and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

A let “Russ Cook” session happened in Chicago on Sunday, and for a half, the former Seattle Seahawks legend looked like the guy that gave us highlights for years in the Pacific Northwest. Trailing the Bears 28-7 at halftime, Wilson led the Broncos to 24 unanswered points to win 31-28.



Wilson was efficient and decisive going 21 of 28 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. For as bad as the Broncos have looked this season, Wilson’s numbers look great with over a 1,000 yards passing, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Following the win and huge comeback led by Wilson, he told reporters this.

“To win, you gotta believe that you can win. And that belief showed up today.”

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

One week after losing to the Arizona Cardinals, Prescott and the Cowboys took it out on the New England Patriots with a resounding 38-3 shellacking in Arlington, Texas.



Against a pretty good Patriots defense, Prescott was efficient, going 28 of 34 for 261 yards and one touchdown. The biggest thing was he didn’t turn the football over, something he’ll need to package up and take to San Fran for next Sunday night’s tilt with the Niners.

Justin Fields, Bears

Albeit in a loss, Fields served up some crow to the haters and had the best passing game of his career in Sunday’s tough loss to the Denver Broncos. The embattled signal-caller was hot in the first half and finished 28-for-35 for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.



Unfortunately, his interception ended any chance at getting a tying field goal. Fields also had a bad fumble that was scooped up by the Broncos and returned for a touchdown. Much better this week, but he still made crucial mistakes that killed any chance of a getting the team’s first win.

Honorable Mention:

Anthony Richardson, Colts

The athletic specimen wasn’t the most efficient, going 11 of 25 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the 2023 No. 4 overall pick showed poise, command and fearlessness in the pocket, leading the Colts back from 23-8 down to force overtime against Sean McVay’s LA Rams.

