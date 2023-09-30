“It Doesn’t Seem To Be Getting Any Better” | Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner Is Worried About Bears QB Justin Fields Going Forward

Through the first three weeks of the season Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been in the news quite often. The former Ohio State star has looked as if he’s regressing at an alarming rate. After an offseason of solid moves, the expectations for Fields and the Bears offense changed drastically, but thus far the season’s been a dud.

While it’s not all Fields’ fault, he’s definitely a huge part of what’s wrong in the “Windy City.” Things got so bad last week as the team prepared to face the defending Super Bowl champions, that even reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sent Fields a vote of confidence ahead of their matchup. That didn’t help Fields’ play, as he still struggled mightily in the Bears’ 41-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. In wake of Fields’ constant struggles, this week Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner chimed in on what he’s seeing as it pertains to Fields play.



Two-Time MVP Is Worried About Fields Lack Of Progression

Speaking this week, Warner, who is now an NFL analyst, sounded very concerned about Fields and what he’s seeing from the third-year signal caller.

“It’s worrisome to me when I watch him play, ’cause I don’t know if he knows what he’s looking at,” said Warner, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He’s holding the football when plays seem to be right out there in front of him, that really if you understand what you’re seeing, or you’re processing it fast enough, the ball would be out of his hands a lot quicker than it is. … He’s played a lot of football, and it doesn’t seem to be getting better.“

For the season Fields has passed for 526 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. In retrospect, the bulk of those yards have come when the game is already decided and teams play prevent defense.

He even had a season-low 99 yards passing against the archrival Packers in a Week 1 loss.

Warner’s correct about Fields being unsure of what he’s seeing and it causing him to hold the football often, which often leads to sacks, fumbles and interceptions.



Bears Prepping For Winless Showdown With Broncos

This Sunday at Soldier Field, the winless Bears host the equally winless Broncos, who just gave up 70 points to the Dolphins. Many pundits are dubbing this the “Tank for Caleb Williams Bowl.”

When asked about the impending matchup during his media session on Wednesday, a pretty upbeat Fields told reporters this.

“We’re both 0-3,” Fields said according to The Chicago Tribune. “We’re both wanting that first win of the season, so it’s going to be scrappy and it’s going to come to who executes more, situationally, who has more takeaways and stuff like that. We all know the things that go into winning a game, so we’ve just got to take care of those details.”

Fields is saying all the right things, now let’s see if any of it actually translates to the field on Sunday.