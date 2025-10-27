‘He’s The Owner But That’s Just Outside Noise’: Jets Quarterback Justin Fields Says He Used Woody Johnson’s Diss As Fuel To Grab First Win Of The Season 

The New York Jets have looked like the worst team in the NFL for seven weeks. Things got so bad after last week’s (13-6) home loss to the Carolina Panthers that owner Woody Johnson took a veiled shot at his team’s starting quarterback. Johnson, who’s been known to speak his mind over the years, did just that during Wednesday’s post practice media session.

There he oddly put the then (0-7) struggles solely on the back of Fields, telling reporters this …

“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he’s got. I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving.”

“If we can just complete a pass, it would look good.”

Those comments after Fields combined to pass for 91 yards in back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Broncos. But, still an owner shouldn’t talk like that about his quarterback, so in many ways Johnson’s comments were looked at as out of bounds.

Terry Bradshaw was proud of Justin Fields today in the Jets first W 💪 pic.twitter.com/L1sXZ6v6Tf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 26, 2025

Fields Responds After Tough Week

Throughout his NFL career Fields has battled adversity, and this week was no different and instead of sulking in he and his teammates struggles the former Ohio State Buckeyes star let his play do the talking. On Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio, the dynamic Fields led the Jets to a (39-38) come from behind win, Aaron Glenn’s first as a head coach.



In the aftermath of the win, an emotional Fields opened up on how he handled the week and game following Johnson’s off the mark comments.

“I’m going to get pretty vulnerable right here.” His voice cracked a couple of times. It’s been a lot for me, emotionally, spiritually,” Fields said. When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying.”

“It was nothing [that] had to do with football,” he said. “Football is football, but it was so much more just about the journey and about how we got to this point and just facing adversity and fighting through adversity.”

“I get that he’s the owner of the team, but that’s outside noise,” Fields said. “The biggest thing was my teammates still believing in me, my coaches still believing in me, and God.”

Strong words from a strong leader that seemingly has the pulse of the locker room and support of the aforementioned Glenn.

Justin Fields checks in after earning the @nyjets first win of 2025! pic.twitter.com/tAYWM53t0C — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025

Glenn Praises Team And Fields

Elated following the first win of his coaching career, Glenn the defensive mastermind praised his players and coaches for their hardwork and preparation all week. He singled out Fields saying this… “He’s primed to be able to handle situations like this,” Glenn said. “It’s so unfair to him, it really is, that he gets criticized so much. … I would say that some of it’s unwarranted, but we understand. A lot of that goes with 0-7. He’s a perfect person to be able to handle everything that’s been thrown at him. He’s a special person.”

Fields Shines On Sunday

After weeks of struggling to throw the football Fields was solid in Sunday’s win going 21-32 for 244 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 31 yards, and while not gaudy numbers they came within the flow of the offense.

His passing also opened up running lanes for star tailback Breece Hall who rushed for a season-high 133 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.