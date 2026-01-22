‘You Won’t Be Smilin’ On Rikers Island’: Drill Rapper Who Shot NY Jets Star Kris Boyd Smirks In Court While Cornerback Remains Damaged and Hospitalized

After months of investigating, a gang-affiliated Bronx drill rapper has been indicted in connection with a midtown Manhattan shooting that left New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd critically wounded, according to prosecutors.

Frederick Green AKA Tbo Zay, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 21. He was formally arraigned on several charges, including one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to surveillance footage produced by the prosecution, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Csanadi placed Green, 20, at the scene of the crime “before, during and after” the Nov. 16 shooting.

Why Did Frederick Green “AKA” TBO Zay Shoot New York Jets Star Kris Boyd?

Allegedly, the dispute started over something pretty juvenile. The two got into a joking contest about designer clothing and perceived disrespect. Whatever words were exchanged elevated to physical violence as the shooting occurred around 2 A.M. outside the Asian-fuse hot spot Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street. Jets cornerback Boyd was reportedly enjoying himself and socializing with teammates Jamien Sherwood, Irvin Charles, and another companion.

According to police reports, Green was armed and ready for war as he engaged his firearm twice during the confrontation, with one bullet ripping through Boyd’s pulmonary artery and another puncturing one of his lungs. The cornerback is still going through surgeries months later.

Bullets Punctured NY Jets Star Kris Boyd’s Pulmonary Artery & Lung: He Remains In Hospital

Boyd, 29, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. After his initial release from the hospital, Boyd addressed supporters on Instagram, writing:

“I love and appreciate everyone and y’all dearly who have prayed/reached out even if I can’t get back to you!” and adding, “Head HIGH, God is not through with me yet!”

NY Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was seriously wounded by gunfire from alleged shooter Frederick Green following a confrontation outside of Asian-fusion hotspot Sei Less. Boys remains in the hospital after his pulmonary artery and lungs were punctured by bullets. (Screenshot/Instagram Kris Boyd)

Unfortunately, after initially being released, Boyd was readmitted during the Thanksgiving holiday after suffering health complications related to the shooting and he remains hospitalized.

“During the physical altercation, there is pushing and shoving but no other weapons, no other weapons are seen,” Kalra told Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro. “The defendant is seen taking out a firearm, you can see the muzzle flash. He shoots twice directly at the victim in this case.”

Kris Boyd Signed $1.6M Deal With NY Jets In 2025

Boyd is a former Texas Longhorn who was on his way up in the NFL after signing a $1.6 million contract with the Jets in 2025 but was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder injury at the time of the incident. Idle time continues to be the downfall of many NFL players.

He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before settling in New York.

How Do Police Know Shooter Is Gang Affiliated?

According to police reports, it was noted that a blue BMW X6 with New York plates and a silver Mercedes-Benz GLS with Michigan plates peeled from the scene after gunfire rang out.

Green may have incriminated himself in his music as the details of the shooting as described by police are similar to descriptions of violence in Green’s music. In the video for his song “Mission,” released (Aug. 21, 2025) less than three months before the shooting, Tbo Zay was getting his brag on, saying, “I go in the Beemer and I got accurate aim.”

It’s a minor lyric but one big enough that prosecutors could seek to introduce to prove evidence of intent or mindset. Rappers’ lyrics have been used against them in numerous cases, most recently during rapper Young Thug’s lengthy and highly-publicized YSL RICO trial.

The same video also flashes to a moment where an NYPD officer shines a flashlight toward Zay and his entourage, a moment that now appears eerily prophetic as the rapper faces the most serious legal battle of his life.

Earlier releases, including the 2024 videos for “Play Ball” and “Spin Again,” similarly depict Green emphasizing gang affiliations and touting gun violence.

Social Media Reacts To Apprehension and Charging Of Kris Boyd’s Shooter

Social media reacted with the usual low hanging racial fruit about Black on Back crime, but plenty of people wished Boyd good luck on his recovery and condemned the actions of Frederick Green.

“He’ll be let out of jail soon because the activist judge will say that it’s racist to charge him,” one fan sarcastically chirped on X. “Damn man gotta stop feeeding the stereotype narrative smh,” said another. “You won’t be smilin on Rikers Island,” warned a fan quoting the legendary Kool G Rap. “Surviving a shooting is one battle. Living with the aftermath is another,” another person on X, reminding everyone of the aftercare that is needed when someone is riddled with bullets. “Wishing Kris Boyd a full recovery. Long after headlines fade, the healing continues,” one supportive netizen on X said.

Where Was Green Apprehended?

After allegedly fleeing the scene in a white BMW and with the law on his trail, Green went on the run. He cut his hair, deleted his social media accounts and deactivated his phone in a miserably failed attempt to hide from police, prosecutors report.

He was eventually arrested at a girlfriend’s apartment in upstate Buffalo, New York, weeks later in December. He is currently being held without bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 15. In previous court appearances, Green has been seen smiling and acting jovial as he awaits his fate. The 20-year-old nemesis reportedly pumped his fist at a group of homies and family while grinning ear-to-ear inside Manhattan Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges for the Nov. 16 Midtown shooting that almost ended Boyd’s life and definitely altered his career as a pro athlete.