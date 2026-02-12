‘This Will Be Your Team If You Don’t Finish That Set’: Jets Franchise Hits New Low As Korean Gym Threatens Lazy Patrons With Becoming Fan Of NFL’s Losingest Team Of The Decade

The New York Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl since Joe Namath in the 1968-69 season. Mark Sanchez took them to a couple of AFC Championship games in the mid 2000s, but they never had the team serious enough to win it all. And he’s more known for the notorious “Butt Fumble” than actually being a solid QB.

Those moments were highlights in the history of the Jets, but for the last decade they have been in contention for worst organization in football. From the organization’s failed No. 1 QB picks, to an owner in Woody Johnson who has been occupied with various duties as a member of Trump’s extended family rather than building a winning football team, it’s been all bad for Gangreen. The organization has become synonymous with losing.

It’s gotten so bad for the Jets that according to a recent X post, the team’s ineptitude is being used as motivation during workouts.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: A gym in Korea has put up photos of the Jets on the walls to motivate people to finish their sets.



“This will be your team if you don’t finish that set”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dDa2j6imzf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2026

NY Jets Are Worst NFL Over Last 10 Years

Between January 31, 2016, and January 31, 2026, the New York Jets had the worst record by any NFL team at 49-116, according to StatMuse. The Jets brought in a new head coach, Aaron Glenn this season, but nothing changed but the numbers in the loss column. They increased by two, from 5-12 in 2024 to 3-14 this season. It was another brutal season entering the offseason hoping to find a franchise quarterback after Justin Fields bombed. Defensively, that unit didn’t secure an interception all season.

It gets worse. According to NFL statistics…

“The Jets trailed by double digits for 53.1% of their offensive plays this season, the highest pct of any team this century,” Cimini shared. “The only other teams at 50% or higher are the 2011 Bucs (50.5%) and the 2000 Cardinals (50.0%).”

Fans React To Post Of Korean Gym Using NY Jets Prolific Losing As Motivation

Fans got a kick out of the post. Long-suffering Jets fans are used to the torture and can’t deny the fact that their franchise is considered NFL purgatory for any winning player.

“Jets are internationally known for the wrong reasons,” said one disgruntled fan. “Bro, they even catching haymakers overseas!,” said another fan with laughing emojis. “Oh man, the Jets finally going international… as the ultimate workout scare tactic! “Finish those reps or you’ll end up rooting for these guys. Who needs motivational quotes when you’ve got our endless seasons of heartbreak,” quipped one netizen on X. “That’s ruthless motivation nobody wants to be compared to the Jets mid set so you better finish those reps,” joked another.

One fan called for owner Woody Johnson to sell the team.

“Woody has to endgame after seeing this man. Mfers have english as a 3rd or 4th language and frying the dogshit out our poverty franchise,” the fan complained. NY Jets second-year head coach Aaron Glenn is tasked with turning around a team that has the worst record by any NFL team in the last 10 seasons at 49-116. The team is reportedly even the brunt of jokes in Korea. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Other NFL fans were skeptical about the authenticity of the post by @NFL_DovKleiman, with one saying, “ya’ll believe anything.”

That person was probably one of the optimistic, diehard Jets fans that have been existing in a state of delusion just to keep from going crazy for a very long time.