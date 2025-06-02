“God Is Clearly Not a Jets Fan”: Aaron Glenn’s New Bible Study Training Is No Joke, But Fans Can’t Help But Clown The Team With Longest Playoff Drought In Sports



After news broke that newly hired New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was instituting a team “bible study” over the weekend, the news went viral, and it was clear now why Aaron Rodgers was dismissed from the NY Jets locker room and replaced by Justin Fields. Glenn was hired as the Jets coach earlier this year after the midseason firing of Robert Saleh. He is entering as a seasoned coach with a reputation for being a man of God and a disciplinarian of sorts.

Aaron Glenn Introduces Bible Study As Part Of New York Jets Training

Powerful: New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has introduced Bible study as part of his training with the players.



The Jets are a totally different team 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eCBufEyXU1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 30, 2025

The bible study is undoubtedly part of a plan to revamp the Jets culture and bring some unity through a common goal, understanding and philosophy. The information within the bible is probably more important to Glenn than the fact that it’s the “good book.” After second-year New York Jets safety Jarius Monroe shared a picture of his bible worksheet to social media, the comments started raining like Sunday in Seattle.

Fans Had Jokes For Jets New Bible Program

This is an instance where social media doesn’t have to try to come up with anything disparaging to say about the Jets to clown this situation. Given that the New York Jets have the longest active playoff drought among all of the four major American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), tying God into the situation was a layup for those looking for a good laugh. At the expense of the Jets, not God, of course.

“I’m usually for keeping religion and work completely separate, but I actually think the Jets need Jesus Christ himself to help fix them,” one Jets fan joked in an X response to the story. “The Jets are asking a lot of God,” another joked. “After that 5-12 season, a request for divine intervention may be in order,” a third chimed in.

Bible Study Apparently Not New Concept To Jets Players

Although the news of Glenn’s unorthodox, throwback approach (football and God used to be the motto in certain pockets of American culture) made headlines, according to reports, a man named Jessi Powell on a Jets Facebook page, claims that the Jets organization and bible study is nothing new. Powell says he ran a volunteer bible study for the Jets’ players and their families in the past.

“They’ve had a volunteer Bible study for years. They also have a volunteer chapel as well. I ran the volunteer Bible study for the wives/significant others while my husband played. This is nothing new. Nothing is forced on the players or spouses. A lot of the guys love it and our ladies study sometimes turned more into just a weekly get together to talk/have coffee!” she wrote on Facebook.

Aaron Glenn Gets Head Coaching Opportunity After A Decade

A thirsty Jets went all in by hiring Glenn, who has been waiting for a head coaching opportunity in a career that spans over a decade. He spent the last four seasons with the Detroit Lions as defensive coordinator. Glenn, a former standout cornerback for the Jets understands the culture in New Jersey as well as anyone and he genuinely has an invested attachment to the organization beyond football. Glenn spent his first eight seasons (1994-2001) with the NY Jets out of Texas A&M and he had 24 interceptions.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said in a statement on Wednesday. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I’m thankful to Mr. [Woody] Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that’s working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of.”

Social Media Says Aaron Glenn’s Bible Study Might Be Overstepping His Boundaries As Coach

Some fans on social media felt Glenn was doing too much.

“Depends. If it’s voluntary, cool. If they’re trying to make it mandatory then they’re overstepping,” said one fan. “God is clearly not a Jets fan,” said another piling onto the comments that took shots at the Jets.

The Jets just want to win and if Jesus has to be part of the equation needed to get back to a Super Bowl for the first time since Namath in the 68-69 season, then I doubt Jets fan will have an issue with it. The players on the other hand, really have no choice. Let’s see if these new changes culminate in more wins. that will be the true test of Glenn’s new culture.