“Rodgers Really Does Make All The Decisions On The Team” | Was Firing Of NY Jets HC Robert Saleh By Security Escort Aaron Rodgers’ First Move As Jets GM?

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh never stood a chance.

From the time Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April 2023, Saleh’s days with the franchise were numbered. Tuesday morning the embattled head coach, who was five games into his fourth season was relieved of his duties following the team’s 2-3 start.

If the Jets were looking for a scapegoat for their slow start, Saleh was the chosen one. While, the bulk of the blame will always fall on the head coach, in this case Saleh was far from the only guilty party. In fact, there are bigger reasons as to why the Jets have struggled miserably thus far this season.

Team owner Woody Johnson believes defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was elevated to interim head coach Tuesday, will bring a renewed energy in and around Florham Park, New Jersey, which is the home of the Jets training facility. Speaking with reporters following the firing, an enthusiastic Johnson said this, “This change, the change that we made today — that I made — I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins, starting now.”

Jonnson Is Optimistic, But Rodgers Is Running Jets

Saleh’s firing quickly brought out the fans who all along have believed the four-time MVP Rodgers is pulling the strings with the Jets. The team has gone out of its way to appease him in any way possible.

That has fans saying Rodgers was the culprit in Saleh’s dismissal.

“Rodgers really does make all the decisions on the team,” one social media user declared.

Another said, “Guarantee Aaron Rodgers got Robert Saleh fired.”

Is it not a coincidence that Saleh was fired after he reportedly demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The former Denver Broncos head coach is one of Rodgers’ closest friends and confidants.

Rodgers Wanted Saleh Gone

For weeks now you could see the marriage between Rodgers and Saleh would be short-lived and Rodgers would be the guy left standing. Years ago during an interview with Barstool’s Caleb Pressley, Rodgers was asked if he could fire his head coach, would he?

The future Hall of Famer, with a coy and sly smile, said “yes.”

That’s seemingly what happened Tuesday, and despite the aforementioned Johnson saying Rodgers had nothing to do with the move, it has his fingerprints all over it.