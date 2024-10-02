‘There’s A Major Issue There’: Former Jets QB Boomer Esiason Senses Serious Tension Between Aaron Rodgers And Jets Coach Robert Saleh After Devastating Home Loss

The New York Jets are still reeling in the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly 10-9 home loss to the Denver Broncos, there’s a reported rift between embattled head coach Robert Saleh and second-year Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s a four-time league MVP, and someone who often rubs coaches and teammates the wrong way.

Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason recently insinuated that there’s a major disconnect between Rodgers and Saleh, and if it isn’t sorted out the team will suffer because of it.

Esiason Senses Major Issue Between Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers

During his daily morning drive program on WFAN, Esiason, who played three seasons with the Jets, spoke candidly about the body language of the toward each other, as well as their comments during interviews.

“I try to watch to see if I see any interactions on the sideline or anything — nothing,” Esiason said. “Nothing. I see a guy walking right past the other guy. I can’t imagine that.”

Esiason then expounded on what he meant, and he believes it’s because Rodgers doesn’t trust Saleh.

“Now, I remember those days, because I had those days, with two coaches in particular, and it was because I didn’t trust the guy,” the 1988 NFL MVP continued. “I didn’t like the guy. I don’t know what he was doing, and it pissed me off. If you read my body language back in those days, with those teams that I was on, you could tell I was pissed off. And when I see Aaron Rodgers on the sideline and I see him after the game in the postgame press conference …”

Esiason made sure to mention Sunday’s postgame presser as something that bothered him as pertains to the Rodgers/Saleh relationship or lack thereof.

“Yesterday’s postgame press conference — there is a major issue,” Esiason said. “Both will deny it. I guarantee it. But there is an issue. It’s because you have this 40-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback to-be, dealing with a coach that I think he doesn’t respect.”

In many ways what Esiason seems to be true. Who can forget how Rodgers completely disregarded Saleh as he attempted to celebrate a touchdown with him during their Week 2 win over the New England Patriots.

Aaron Rodgers Shoved HC Robert Saleh while Celebrating A TD

Rodgers shoved Saleh back and then walked away. While both attempted to downplay the matter, it didn’t look good, and especially on “Thursday Night Football.”

Rodgers also recently openly disagreed with Saleh when he mentioned the team needs to figure out how to avoid the five false start penalties they had in Sunday’s loss. Rodgers didn’t agree with Saleh’s answer and even gave his own, saying players individually need to be held accountable.

Typical Rodgers, who’s been known to tell his coaches how they should run their teams. He did it to Matt LaFleur upon his arrival in Green Bay, so this is no different.

"Rob and I have a great relationship and we have since day one when I got here..



Speaking on the “Pat McAfee Show” during his weekly guest spot, Rodgers made the claim that he and Saleh are on good terms. He even said “f—k it” in regard to whatever narrative folks wanna believe.

“Rob and I have a great relationship,” Rodgers said. “We have since day one, when I got here. You know, we have, you know, text message conversations, threads that were in conversations about a number of different topics outside of football, have a good friendship. We got a good friendship.”

If that’s really the case, Rodgers has a strange way of showing it. It sounds like Saleh doesn’t have much of a choice but to deal with the egotistical and selfish Rodgers, whom team brass has given the keys of the franchise to, despite his being on the downside of his career.