The Story Of Sam Darnold: From Once Seeing Ghosts As A Member Of The Jets To The Precipice Of A Super Bowl Win With The Seahawks 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been through it. The 2018 No.3 overall pick who has widely been considered a bust in his career is headed to the Super Bowl after leading the Hawks to a thrilling 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In Sunday’s win Darnold was at his very best going toe-to-toe with Rams star Matthew Stafford. Darnold finished 25-36 for 346 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In addition, timely defensive stops by the Hawks enabled Darnold to become the eighth quarterback to make the Super Bowl in their first season with the team.

Sam Darnold becomes the first starting QB from the stacked 2018 Draft class to reach the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/GqK6ISbORW — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026

Things Haven’t Always Been This Good For Darnold: Development Is Key

Drafted by the Jets with the No.3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold was looked at as the savior of the franchise, and of course that never came to fruition. Darnold was dealt to the Carolina Panthers following the 2020 season. From there he’d spend two seasons in Charlotte before back-to-back one-year stints with the Niners and Vikings. Darnold went (14-3) during his lone season with the Vikes only to have them move on in favor of 2024 draft pick J.J. McCarthy.

RELATED: ‘He Gonna Win a Super Bowl With Sam Darnold?’: Dallas Cowboys Fans Rally With Micah Parsons Against ‘Classless’ DeMarcus Lawrence Farewell

At each stop, beginning with the Jets, Darnold lacked necessary development, correct schemes or didn’t have quality playmakers (maybe Minnesota) to an extent. That is until he arrived in Seattle with a dominant defense led by head coach Mike Macdonald, and an offense with a bevy of playmakers led by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

In the biggest game of his life, Sam Darnold delivered 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7JD5ZArBVp — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2026

Kubiak Designs System Beneficial To Darnold’s Strengths

Kubiak installed a system that elevated Sam Darnold’s performance, specifically by implementing zone-run schemes and heavy play-action passing. It helped produce the second-best season of Darnold’s eight-year career and Sunday’s NFC Championship game was the best he’s ever played.

Darnold Proves Doubters Wrong

In leading the Seahawks to the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance and third since 2012, Darnold silenced his very loud critics who never believed he could lead a team to Super Sunday. He even got Seahawks legend Russell Wilson and the last quarterback to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance shouting him out.

“Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch!,” Wilson wrote. “Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it! Go Hawks.”

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes also joined the party.

“Man…I’m just really freakin happy for Sam Darnold. We were in Arizona for his loss to the Rams last year—to go from that to this, and from castoff to the Super Bowl. What an incredible journey. What a game. What a moment for him.”

Former ESPN analyst Trey Wingo had this to say…

“Sam Darnold heard the narrative… went out there and balled out in the NFC title game: 25/36 for 346 yards 3 TDs and 0 INTs. That’s how you answer the bell in the biggest game of your life.”

Darnold was quick to deflect the credit from himself and onto his teammates…

“To be able to do it with these guys in this locker room. With this coaching staff. That’s why it means the world to me.”

Darnold Is The First

In the last two Darnold has tallied an NFL record 30 wins heading into the Super Bowl. And not only did Darnold reach a Super Bowl, he did it before all of the other quarterbacks in the 2018 draft (Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Josh Rosen). Also, before Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and others. And all it took was five total stops to find the perfect fit for him to succeed.