‘He Gonna Win a Super Bowl With Sam Darnold?’: Dallas Cowboys Fans Rally With Micah Parsons Against ‘Classless’ DeMarcus Lawrence Farewell

The Dallas Cowboys have been somewhat of a high-class soap opera over these past few seasons. The Super Bowl is always coming off of their lips, but the results are often very expensive misfires for Jerry Jones and his collection of characters and All-Pro level players.



After signing a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks, former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence (L) took a shot at his former team’s Super Bowl hopes and Micah Parsons (R) shot back.

The Dallas Cowboys boast elite players at many of the offensive and defensive positions. Micah Parsons was once referred to as the modern-day Lawrence Taylor. DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the fiercest pass rushers in the league when healthy.

DeMarcus Lawrence Signs With Seattle Seahawks: Didn’t See Super Bowl In Dallas Future

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Seahawks had signed the longtime Cowboys’ defensive end to a three-year contract worth up to $42 million, with $18 million guaranteed.

As soon as the ink was dry on the contract, Parson and Lawrence became enemies and engaged in an entertaining on-line war of words. Parsons has built a career on running his mouth and selling woof tickets concerning his team’s success and performance. He’s also the self-appointed spokesperson for the team, although Lawrence started this beef by kicking trash around on the way out.

Micah Parsons Responds To DeMarcus Lawrence’s Criticism Of Dallas Cowboys

Speaking to Seattle Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser, Lawrence took a shot at his former team by saying even though Dallas is his home, he knew “for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there.”

“Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there” 😭 pic.twitter.com/F31fVSZLC4 — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) March 13, 2025

Parsons, who is known to overrate and defend his team on a level that only Jerry Jones can equal, took issue with Lawrence’s departing shot, calling it “clown sh*t”:

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t hesitate to return fire by telling Micah Parsons:

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Cowboys and Seahawks Fans Clash On Social Media

Before Micah even got a chance to respond, Cowboys Nation was already lighting up the X comments.

“You were paid pretty well by the Cowboys, sir,” said one Cowboys fan. “Saying what you did is pretty low, especially considering your new team just traded their top 2 WRs, and who is your QB again?? Gonna be a long year in Seattle.

“And he think he gonna win a Super Bowl with Sam darnold ?” said one fan. “Dude could’ve left w grace but had to say some shit like this even though he went to a worse team lmao,” said another fan. “I got 100 dollars for anybody who can name 3 Dlaw take over games,” said one fan, attempting to diminish Lawrence’s 11 seasons with the team, and 61.5 career sack.

Seahawk fans weren’t going to let Dallas chirpers use them as a punching bag because Lawrence wasn’t happy with the franchise and spoke on it.

All these shameless cowgirls crying, the man has been on the inside and telling the truth regardless if they let him go. Everyone is let go at some point and a disciplined Seattle has a better chance at the playoffs compared to u cry babies. — Corporate_$olarDad (@solardad81) March 14, 2025

“Cowboys fans talking about Seahawks and Super Bowls when Dallas hasn’t been to the Super Bowl this century, LOL,” said one Seahawks fan. “DLaw should have left a long time ago. Like Dware, you build a brand in Dallas but go win somewhere else to win. Cowboys are such a trash organization. I’m a diehard that can’t stand this team anymore. The Jones are destroying and killing the passion for Cowboys football,” said another netizen.

Jason McCourty Says DLaw Wasn’t Lying about Cowboys Organization

ESPN’s Jason McCourty, Super Bowl champion, respects Parson’s fight for his team, but the Cowboys organization is always more drama than anything else.

"What Tank Lawrence is saying is what we've all said for the past however many years…not only is it Micah Parson's and his opinion, but the entire Dallas Cowboys organization isn't pushing forward to win Super Bowls it's about everything else other than winning and sometimes it takes leaving to be able to say those things. "

Dallas and Seattle aren’t scheduled to play each other in the regular season so that limits this potential beef to words on a computer, unless they clash in the playoffs. It has however ignited the rivalry between these two fanbases.