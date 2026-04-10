“Avoid Women With Kids” | Fans Have Plenty To Say About Former NFL Hopeful Rickey Thenarse Being Shot As A Result Of Alleged Love Triangle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Rickey Thenarse is recovering from a gunshot wound. Thenarse, who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, was shot in South Los Angeles on April 2.

While details of the incident are scarce at the moment, it is believed that Thenarse was part of a love triangle that turned violent. That triangle involves him, his girlfriend and the father of her child. While no one has been arrested, it is also being reported that two people — a man and a woman — were spotted fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Former Seahawks safety Rickey Thenarse was shot in L.A. after a dispute.



What we know: https://t.co/MjVF9xP2Ik pic.twitter.com/FS286tYXsX — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2026

News Of Thenarse Being Shot Hits Social Media

According to reports Thenarse was shot last week, and Michael J. Babcock posted about it via social media.

“Former Nebraska S Rickey Thenarse, who spent the 2011 preseason with the Seattle Seahawks was shot (Thursday) morning in Los Angeles,” he reported.

“Thenarse was hit in the stomach, but is expected to be okay after he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Sources say there was some drama between RT, his GF, and the father of her child. A man and a woman were seen fleeing the area in a black SUV. No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to investigate.”

“It’s unclear exactly what led up to the violent incident, but sources tell us Thenarse had been in the middle of a love triangle involving his girlfriend and the father of her child … which seems to have come to a head last week.”

“Thankfully, Thenarse received medical attention quickly … and is expected to be okay,” TMZ added.

Fans Chime In On Ordeal

News of the former four-star recruit being shot quickly brought plenty of fan reaction via social media.

One fan made light of him looking like a member of the R&B group B2K

“That that was Raz B,” the fan said.

“Lesson of the day: Avoid women with kids,” another fan said.

“Always bout some chick,” another fan replied.

“From tackling receivers to dodging bullets over baby daddy drama. Life comes at you fast,” a fan quipped.

“The triangle of Love,” a fan spewed.

Thenarse Was Standout In Lincoln

Although Thenarse’s NFL career never panned out, his collegiate career had some moments. From 2006-2010 he appeared in 51 games for the once-proud Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He earned special teams MVP in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons. After being undrafted in 2011, Thenarse was cut by the Seahawks during training camp, ending his bid to be a pro.