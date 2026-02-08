‘It’s Never a Problem When White Women Do It!’: Fans Have Plenty To Say About How Reporter Janerika Owens Was Dressed For Super Bowl 60 Media Event

Super Bowl week out in the Bay Area has brought out the mega celebrities of the sports and entertainment world. Events are popping off all around town, and with Bad Bunny set to perform the halftime show, the stage is just about set for the biggest sports spectacle of the year.

Leading up to the big game on the gridiron between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is Super Bowl 60 Media Day which is the highlight of the week prior to the game itself. This year’s Media Day was met with some controversy and not from the interviews, but reactions to how reporter Janerika Owens was dressed.

Fans Get Active Discussing Owens’ Wardrobe Choice

Janerika Owens is an independent sports journalist, media correspondent, and host, specializing in NBA and NFL coverage. Known for her work as a sideline reporter, interviewing high-profile athletes and covering events like the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game was the talk of Media Day, Owens broke the internet with her attire.

No one was paying much attention to her media talents; they were instead locked in on how she came dressed for the event. Owens stepped out confident and camera-ready in a tailored blazer-and-shorts look that instantly grabbed attention. The outfit blurred the line between sports media professionalism and high-fashion edge, sparking mixed reactions online.

Some fans are calling it bold, modern, and on-trend for today’s media era. Others are asking the question everyone’s debating:

“She came to the Super Bowl to get her Ring”, a fan said.

“It’s the NFL. The bar isn’t high for integrity or professionalism. Her private parts are covered. She can wear whatever she wants as long as she is doing her job. If she was super frail, nobody would care,” another fan said. “CLEARLY SHE WANTS TO LEAVE WITH AN NFL PLAYER … FINE ASF … PLUS IT LOOKS NATURAL,” another fan mentioned. “Ask yourself … if you were young and beautiful with access to millionaires, would you dress in a cloak?,” a fan spewed. “Not professional attire for a sports reporter. Hopefully she do better,” another fan quipped.

Sports reporter Janerika Owens is going viral. pic.twitter.com/FUwpxO3526 — Hoops (@Hoopss) February 6, 2026

Fans Turn It Into A Black And White Thing

Following the backlash that Owens received, a fan that was okay with how she was dressed posted a picture of a Caucasian reporter clad in similar attire and noted how she was being cheered for her look.

“It’s never a problem when white women do it! She’s fine and on the payrolll! Go Seahawks!!!,” another fan said. “She looks crazy too,” a fan said. “Her entire breast plate is not exposed so there is a very clear difference here,” another fan said. “Come on she looks like she knows her way around an NBA team,” another fan mentioned. “We don’t know her. We aren’t cheering for her. And she also isn’t professionally dressed,” another fan mentioned.

Owens Is No Stranger To This Type Of Criticism

If you search her social media accounts, Owens dresses like this pretty often as she does her job. It’s crystal clear that she’s comfortable in her own skin and those media outlets that she works with obviously don’t have an issue with style of dressing. While it may push the envelope to some, others believe it’s just hate being spewed because Owens is a very attractive young lady doing a job that many covet.