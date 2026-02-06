‘They’ll Do Anything For Money’: Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson Calls NFL Corrupt, Still Against Bad Bunny Performing Super Bowl Halftime Show

As Super Bowl Sunday inches closer and closer the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are preparing to play the biggest games of their lives. Two teams many didn’t see in this situation when the season began have made their way to the penultimate game of the 2025 NFL season.

While the game will be watched by millions, the big question is how many tune into the Super Bowl halftime show which is being performed by Puerto Rican rapper, singer and record producer Bad Bunny. The announcement of “The King of Latin Trap” as the performer was received with mixed reviews, and one person who’s definitely not in favor of the selection is legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dickerson is NOT backing down from his Bad Bunny stance — and now he’s dragging the NFL into the fire! https://t.co/9emXbnlhvh pic.twitter.com/7qE9KE3KtV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2026

Eric Dickerson Calls NFL Corrupt

Dickerson, the former Los Angeles Rams legend who still holds the single season rushing record (2,105) yards recently spoke with TMZ at the airport in San Francisco (site of Super Sunday) and he didn’t sugarcoat anything he said.

When asked if he’d changed his opinion on the Bad Bunny choice, Dickerson who’s been very critical of the decision doubled down on it.

“Why couldn’t we get somebody right here from home? How about someone from right here in San Francisco and get these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl? Somebody that speaks English. I don’t know if it’s going to be in Spanish or whatever. What sense does that make?”

Bad Bunny’s extreme popularity has included a two-year run (2020-22) as Spotify’s most-streamed artist. With viewers from different parts of the world tuning into one of the highest-viewed events of the year Dickerson could care less and he let that be known.

In 2016, Bad Bunny worked at a grocery store as a bagger.



10 years later, his album ‘Debí Tiras Más Fotos’ won Album Of The Year at the #GRAMMYs.



Chase your dreams, kid. pic.twitter.com/llv5SKDmwI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 2, 2026

Dickerson Questions Why NFL Chose A Puerto Rican

This whole Bad Bunny drama is only because certain people in this country can’t hide their prejudices. While the Trump administration takes its bruises for speaking out against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance as “ICE” agents which is expected to be in Spanish, Dickerson is among the legion of people who are against the performance because they feel that the Super Bowl is an American event and should feature at the very least, artists that sing in American.

It’s pretty silly when you think about it. The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most hyped events in sports. It’s also going to be impossible to top Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss with Serena Williams crip-walking to “Not Like Us.”

“Puerto Rico is not America,” Dickerson continued. “It’s a territory. You don’t have the right to vote. … I don’t have anything against Puerto Rico. I’m Black. I mean, hey, we have our own problems. I don’t see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind. “They’ll do anything for money. And you know, I thank God I had a chance to play in the National Football League, but as an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations.”

Dickerson No Stranger To Calling Out NFL

Following the 2025 NFL Draft which saw Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders go from first round talent to the fifth round. Dickerson said the league was told to collude and make an example of Sanders in an attempt to humble the former Colorado Buffaloes legend.

Dickerson even said he hoped the Browns would cut Sanders in an effort to get him from the toxicity on the shores of Lake Erie.

Dickerson At Super Bowl To Express His Views

The six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-team All-Pro says he’s in San Francisco to voice his opinions, and he won’t let anyone change his mind about Bad Bunny, the Super Bowl or the NFL.