‘He Still Can Ball at a High Level:’ NFL Analyst Says Justin Fields Is A Steal Who Will Earn Long-Term Extension

Justin Fields has seen his share of ups and downs during his first four NFL seasons, 3.5 of which he spent trying to master a Chicago Bears offensive attack that never took off. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and showed some promise with his legs and through the air before Mike Tomlin snatched the pigskin and gave it to Russell Wilson who led them to a first-round playoff loss. What appeared to be a promising situation in Pittsburgh ended with Fields looking elsewhere for a starting opportunity.

Former NFL player Stephen Weatherly says NY Jets quarterback Justin Fields will fulfill his potential and earn a long-term extension. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Replacing Aaron Rodgers was a top priority for NY Jets GM Darren Mougey and Fields was an intriguing low-risk talent that is now a veteran in the league and still hungry to find that perfect situation.

Former NFL defensive end Stephen Weatherly appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” and he is very high on the move and agrees with Fields that he has more elevation in his game.

Host Jonathan Wells asked Weatherly if Justin Fields is just a band-aid for the NY Jets or a guy with a real shot to be the franchise’s QB of the future?

“Honestly I think it’s a little bit of both,” said Weatherly. What it is at the end of the day is potential. What I think Justin Fields is going to do is make the most of it and prove that he is someone worthy of a long-term extension, because at the end of the day I think he still can ball at a high level.”

Justin Fields Chose NY Jets Over Pittsburgh Steelers

Reports say, Pittsburgh offered him a similar deal but he chose to rock with new head coach Aaron Glenn.The two, of course, are plenty familiar with each other from their days competing in the NFC North.

“For him to want me here is definitely an honor. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play — I’m going to put it all on the line and do all I can to help the team be successful” Fields told reporters

The 26-year-old still has plenty of fight in him since being drafted with high expectations as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 Draft out of Ohio State University.

Fields started the first six games in place of the injured Wilson and showcased his two-way skillset with a total 1,396 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

Stephen Weatherly: Justin Fields Will Surprise With Right Pieces

“Now it’s about surrounding him with the proper pieces, making sure the O-line is straight and at the end of the day a solid defense is key, so the head coach and GM still gotta do what they do. But I think they see potential in both. I think they got something good in Justin Fields so it’s only a matter of time until he gets to prove it.”

With the Jets he has some new weapons and another scheme that he hopes maximizes his talent, Fields has a chance to revive his career as a starter for a team that needs stability and performance at the position.

The love the Jets is giving Justin Fields he never got from the Bears. The fans loved Justin. The Bears and the Media not so much. https://t.co/gyWL2xKPsZ — Jermaine Moore (@JermaineMoore37) March 23, 2025

“I know I definitely have some untapped potential,” Fields said. “I’m hoping to get there this year and I’m hoping to put that on display for everybody to see — the fans, the city, when you win here there’s no better place to win.” RELATED: Justin Fields To The Atlanta Falcons Has Nice Ring To It: Chicago Bears Should Draft A New QB

The Jets might still look to add a young quarterback in the later rounds of the draft but snagging Fields during the first day of free agency on a two-year deal makes sense.