Patrick Mahomes Tells Embattled Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields To “Trust Your Talent” Ahead Of Sunday’s Tilt At Arrowhead

Chicago Bears third-year quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t gotten off to the start that he or the team envisioned. With the team 0-2 and traveling to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at raucous and rowdy Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Fields and his teammates need to play better.

After a tumultuous week where Fields seemingly questioned the way he was being used and coached, Chicago will now face the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. As the two teams are preparing to lock horns on the gridiron, Mahomes offered some advice to the struggling Fields.



Mahomes Tells Fields To Trust Himself

During his media session on Wednesday, Mahomes, who’s the best signal-caller in the league, was asked about facing the Bears and of course the talented Fields. Upon hearing and seeing what’s been going on in ChiTown, Mahomes told reporters this about the former Ohio State standout.

“Trust your talent. Trust your instincts,” Mahomes said before Fields’ comments as pertain to coaching. “He’s here for a reason. He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college, wherever he’s been.

“Just trusting in your instincts and go out there and be the player you’ve always been — not against us, hopefully,” Mahomes said with a slight chuckle.

That’s exactly what Fields seemingly wants to do, get back being to the dual-threat playmaker that he was last season, rushing for 1,143 yards (second-most ever by a QB) and eight touchdowns. Fields also passed for over 2,200 and 17 touchdowns.

But through two games this season Bears offensive coordinator Lukey Getsy has been trying to have Fields play more from the pocket, and that’s not his strong suit.



Fields Needs More Progression Reads

Because Fields has always used his legs to make plays first, he’s never looked comfortable from the pocket. That’s why the aforementioned Getsy needs to implement more progression reads for Fields, which will give him a primary, secondary and check-down route on every passing play. It’s also another way to enable Fields to use his legs if nothing’s there, so it’s just not always him scrambling for his life and making a play out of no play.

Bears GM Ryan Poles was with the Chiefs prior to landing this gig, so he saw what they did to groom Mahomes. One has to believe he has an idea of how to get the most out of Fields. Hopefully, he begins to implement that.