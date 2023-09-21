“Could Be Coaching” | Bears QB Justin Fields’ Struggles Continue, But It’s Nothing Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Couldn’t Fix

The Chicago Bears have begun the season 0-2. It’s the 16th time in Bears franchise history they’ve begun a season 0-2. The previous 15 times they didn’t sniff the playoffs. Third-year quarterback Justin Fields is struggling mightily, and the offensive play-calling isn’t doing him any favors either.

During Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, Fields struggled to make plays, and in the wake of the game he told reporters that he felt he was “robotic and not playing like myself.”

As the Bears prepare to travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the dynamic Fields spoke at length about his play and the team’s offensive woes. Fields even insinuated that some of the struggles could stem from coaching.

Fields has been trying to play more from the pocket, and not using his legs, his best asset at this point in his career. He says it’s by design of the offense, but it’s not working.



Coaching A Problem? Nothing Greg Roman Can’t Fix

In his Wednesday media session, Fields seemed to question his coaches, then quickly tried to flip the script.

“Could be coaching, I think,” Fields said. “But at the end of the day … they’re doing their job when they’re giving me what to look at and stuff like that, but at the end of the day I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes I prepare myself throughout the week and when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. So just thinking less, and playing more.”

Is offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to blame for Fields’ struggles?

Getsy isn’t at total fault, but he’s definitely played a role.

Which is why the Bears should be looking to bring in former Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Nicknamed “the mad scientist,” he is a run game design wiz, and especially as it pertains to the quarterback.



Roman Did Wonders With Lamar Jackson And Colin Kaepernick

Last season the Bears offense allowed Fields to play his way, and it resulted in him rushing for 1,143 yards, second-most ever by a QB, trailing only Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 1,206 in his 2019 unanimous MVP season. At the forefront of Jackson’s huge year was then offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who’s now out of football, and Roman also played a vital a role in the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl in 2012 with Colin Kaepernick under center.

It’s Roman’s innate ability to design a running game around the QB that makes him a very attractive name for someone like Fields to learn from. Roman’s strength is also what Fields does best, and while Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles may not want tp get rid of Getsy, it wouldn’t hurt to give Roman a call about an advisory/consultant role with the offense.