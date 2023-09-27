Top 5 NFL Rookies Following Week 3 | Texans Duo C.J. Stroud And Tank Dell Turning Heads In H-Town

As we continue our weekly rankings around the NFL, can’t forget about our rookies. While, there are a lot of talented tools, those five standout as the best after Week 3.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, RB

Coming into the 2023 season the Miami Dolphins were worried about their running back depth after starter Raheem Mostert. The team drafted Achane with the 84th overall pick, and the belief was he’d be a change-of-pace back with his elite speed. But, the former Texas A&M product showed on Sunday that he’s much more than a speed back, going for 203 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns. DA, as he’s affectionately known, also added two catches for 30 yards and two more paydirt touches.

The Dolphins have to be ecstatic that they didn’t sign at the time free agent Dalvin Cook, because Achane is cheaper, younger and faster.



C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, QB

Through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, the No. 2 overall pick looks like a can’t-miss prospect. In Sunday’s hugs and very surprising (37-17) road win at the division favorite Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rancho Cucamonga and Ohio State product was magnificent. In the game he went 20-30 (67 percent) for 280 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stroud also made history on Sunday by becoming the first QB in league history to have at least 900 yards passing, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first three games of their career. Stroud definitely looks the part, and the Texans couldn’t be happier.





Tank Dell, Houston Texans, WR

The aforementioned Stroud may also have found his new favorite target in Dell, the 69th pick of the draft. The former Houston Cougars star is known for his elite speed and route running, and that was never more evident than in his performance Sunday as well. In the win, Dell had five receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown (68-yards) to blow the game open. Dell blends his crisp route running with elite quickness and sub 4.4 speed to leave would-be defenders in wake.

In three games this season he’s got 15 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was effusive in talking to reporters this week about his rookie wide receiver.

“Tank shows up every week. I know this game means a lot to him, being home and a lot of family attending the game. It was important for him to have a big game. It’s cool to just watch Tank every week. He shows up. He puts the work in. Explosive playmaker since OTAs, and it’s still showing up right now in the season. Happy with where Tank is.”



Christian Gonzalez, NE Patriots, CB

Bill Belichick and cornerbacks just seem to go together, and it may be crazy to say this, but Gonzalez might be the best he’s drafted since Hall of Famer Ty Law. The former Oregon Ducks standout has been nothing short of sensational this season. In fact, in his first three games he’s covered the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, limiting them to an average of 36 yards per game to begin the season.

Patriots have one, and he’s SPECIAL!





Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles, DL

Arguably the most talented player in the 2023 NFL draft, Carter’s character and off the field issues played a role in him dropping from a top-three pick to ninth overall. The run-stopping, pass-rushing interior lineman has been a problem for opposing offenses in limited snaps. He leads all DTs in quarterback pressures with 15. His 12 QB hurries lead all DTs as well, and are third in the league behind the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J Watt and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett. Carter also has forced two fumbles, tied for first in the league, and his 21.9 percent pressure rate on just 76 snaps is tops in the NFL as well.

Jalen Carter is a force and the centerpiece of the Eagles defense for years to come.