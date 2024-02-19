“He Was Nice Enough To Give Me A Ride To My Hotel” | Star NFL Quarterback C.J. Stroud, 22, Dating 40-Year-Old Slut-Shame Activist Amber Rose?

Houston Texans quarterback C.J.Stroud’s decision-making has been his most successful trait since his emphatic NFL arrival last April. His mind and ability are the two main reasons the 22-year-old rookie passed for over 4,100 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

This instant success made him a new star face in the NFL and also put him on the radar of the super groupies such as Amber Rose. Now that decision-making is coming into question a bit following a picture released by the paparazzi as he left a charity softball event on Thursday night.

CJ Stroud leaves a celebrity softball game with Amber Rose 👀

pic.twitter.com/LwEhHgNZX8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 16, 2024

Stroud Seen With Notorious Clout Vixen Amber Rose

Following his participation in rapper Travis Scott’s celebrity charity softball event, Stroud was seen walking to his car with Amber Rose. That’s right, the one who use to date rapper/business mogul Kanye West and was married to rapper Wiz Khalifah.

Rose is 40 and has had her share of athletes, rappers and entertainers, Stroud is 23 and just getting started in his professional football career. So that’s why this is a big deal and actually surprising on Stroud’s behalf if there is indeed some going on.

Rose quickly denied that anything of those sorts is going on, saying via her Instagram page, “We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game. The sprinter van left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.”

While that could be the truth, Rose’s track record brings that into question, so that’s why the dating rumors quickly sparked.

Stroud, who’s yet to comment on the situation, was busy this weekend in Indianapolis participating in NBA All-Star Weekend events and even scored 31 points in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Houston Texans CJ Stroud was nice enough to give Amber Rose a ride to her hotel after her original ride left her.



They just met for the first time at the celebrity softball game.



CJ Stroud multiple times since coming to NFL has showed his kindness and maturity. pic.twitter.com/wiUBwRD7Fa — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 17, 2024

If True Stroud, Would Make Second H-Town Star In Reported Sticky Situation

With the Stroud/Rose rumors holding steady, another young, rising Houston athlete has been in the news himself.

Rockets guard Jalen Green, who just turned 22, is reportedly dating 39-year-old Draymond Michele who’s also been linked to her fair share of athletes and celebrities in the past. Per reports the former “Basketball Wives” actress is pregnant by Green, and of course that rumor just isn’t sitting right with most.

C.J. Stroud and Amber Rose An Item?

As for Stroud, all we saw was him leaving the stadium with Rose, and, yes, it very likely could’ve been an innocent ride back to her hotel, but he has to know being seen with her is going to raise eyebrows and bring a ton of unnecessary and for most unwanted attention.

It is, however, the offseason, so we must allow the young buck to have some fun and Rose is always a great choice for any successful brother looking to turn up for a few months.