Top 5 Black QBs Following Week 9 | Houston Texans C.J. Stroud Crushes Rookie Single-Game Passing Yards Mark

Black QBs shone bright in Week 9, but a rookie down in H-Town shone brightest.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

The 2023 No. 2 overall pick continued to prove why he’s the frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout set a rookie single-game record for passing yards in the Texans last-second 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stroud went 30 of 42 for 470 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He once again proved why he was the best pure passer in the draft, and why the Texans have some real hope for their future.

Sunday’s opposing QB and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield even tipped his cap to the rook, telling reporters this in his postgame interview.

“I’ll tell you what — C.J.Stroud doesn’t look like a rookie to me,” Mayfield said. “That guy he’s so impressive. Looks like a polished NFL quarterback. So hats off to him. He played extremely, extremely, well today.”

With Stroud under center the Texans are 4-4.



Josh Dobbs, Vikings

Dobbs, was dealt by the Arizona Cardinals to the Vikings at the trade deadline on Tuesday. The journeyman was not expected to play on Sunday after being listed as the backup. But with starter Jaren Hall injured early, Dobbs was pressed into duty and, boy, did he perform.



The former Tennessee Volunteers standout completed 67 percent of his passes (20-for-30) for 158 yards and two touchdowns. This while not knowing many of the plays or his teammates’ names.

He also used his legs to rush for 66 more yards on seven attempts, including a huge fourth-down scramble with the game hanging in the balance to set up his game-winning touchdown pass to wideout Brandon Powell in a 31-28 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Dobbs is a GAMER, and following his heroic performance he discussed how he feels about being with his new team.

“I’m excited to be here in Minnesota, and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Dobbs said.

The Vikings are now 5-4 after beginning the season 1-4.



Deshaun Watson, Browns

Watson returned to the Browns lineup after missing the last few weeks with a nagging shoulder injury. The former NFL passing yards leader was sharp as he led a 27-0 win over the overmatched Arizona Cardinals.



Watson went a solid 19 of 30 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 22 yards on three carries, with two of those rushes being first downs.



The Browns improved to 4-1 this season when Watson starts, and the nonsense about the team being better without him can be put to rest.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts is just a WINNER! Through nine games the Eagles have the best record in football at 8-1.

In Sunday’s huge NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys, the 2022 MVP runner-up went 17-for-23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also used his legs to rush for 36 yards in the 28-23 victory.

With the Eagles trailing 17-14 at halftime, Hurts led back-to-back scoring drive’s culminating in touchdown passes to his star wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to begin the second half, and take a lead that they never relinquished.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Albeit in a losing effort, Prescott was very good on Sunday. The oft-maligned signal-caller was arguably the best player on either side of Sunday’s big game in Philadelphia.

The man with the most pressure in the NFL kept the Cowboys within striking distance, going 29 of 44 for 374 yards and three touchdowns.



Cowboys fans won’t be able to blame their QB for Sunday’s loss in Philly, because he brought his A-game. If this version of Dak shows up in January, the Cowboys have a shot at a deep playoff run.