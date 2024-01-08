Remember The Names: C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans Make History As First Black Rookie Coach and QB Duo To Make Playoffs

The Houston Texans are headed to the playoffs, and to add a cherry on top they’re also hosting a wild card playoff game after winning the AFC South division with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

It’s the franchise’s first division title since 2019.



Texans Make History

DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud made history as the fifth postseason team with a rookie head coach and QB duo. The tandem is also the first Black duo to do it in NFL history, which should be noted. Together, they make the Texans a team that nobody really wants to face in the playoffs.

The other duos are Chuck Pagano/Andrew Luck (2012), Rex Ryan/Mark Sanchez (2009), Jon Harbaugh/Joe Flacco (2008) and Mike Smith/Matt Ryan (2008).

Stroud is only the 15th quarterback since at least 1950 to lead his team to the playoffs in his rookie season while starting at least 10 games, according to Stathead.

Stroud took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say:

“Letssss Goooooo!!!!”

Rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. also chimed in….

“We didn’t come this far to come this far.”

The Texans a projected five-win team this season went from three wins in 2022 to ten wins in 2023. Unreal turnaround under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans.



Stroud Has Looked Elite

From the moment he was drafted Stroud has looked like he has the “IT” factor. His absence was felt pretty heavily when he missed back-to-back games in December versus the Titans and Browns.

The team went 1-1 in those games, but when he the strong-armed gunslinger returned the team won its final two games clinching a playoff berth and subsequent division title. Following Saturday’s win an emotional Stroud told reporters this in his postgame interview.

“To be my first season and make the playoffs man, it’s been a heck of a year. I’m blessed enough to be in this position for this great organization, this great city of Houston. Man, I’m just blessed. Words can’t explain how proud I am of my teammates. Without them, there’s no me or no winning, you know what I’m saying? It’s just a blessing just to be able to be part of something special.”

CJ Stroud Rookie of the Year Favorite

Stroud has been the biggest part of this improbable season, and for his efforts he’s the favorite to Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 15 regular-season games Stroud passed for 4,105 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

He’ll be tested in the wild card round by a very aggressive Cleveland Browns defense. Stroud missed the first matchup between these teams, a 36-22 home loss in Week 16.