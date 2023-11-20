Historic Number Of Rookie QBs Have Started This NFL Season | Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud Leads Our Top 10

Each year we see rookie quarterbacks get drafted and for the most part sit. That wasn’t the case this season, as the top three signal-callers selected in the 2023 NFL draft started opening day.

In fact, ten rookie quarterbacks have started games this season, which is the most in NFL history.



There’s been an historical rookie explosion in the NFL this season. (Photo: NFL YouTube)

Now, 11 weeks into the season, here are our rookie QB rankings and who projects as the best of the bunch.

1. C.J. Stroud

The strong-armed gunslinger is looking like he should’ve been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Texans, who were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, are a surprising 6-4, and the former Ohio State star is the biggest reason why.

As of Sunday night the Texans are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture and just one game behind AFC South division-leading Jacksonville, whom they’ve already beaten and face in a huge matchup next week.

Stroud is the best young QB in the league, and every week he’s improving his candidacy for league MVP.

In Sunday’s 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Stroud threw more interceptions (three) than he did all season through the first nine games, but he persevered and made winning plays.

“Steph Curry don’t stop shooting, you know,” he told reporters after the game. “I mean, I don’t have no shame in my game. I’ve definitely got to be smarter, no confidence is taken away from me and I’m going to keep letting it fly.”

Season stats: 2,962 yards, 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions.





2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

It’s been a slow start for the No. 1 overall pick, but it’s not all his fault. In order to land the former Heisman Trophy winner, the Panthers had to trade star wideout D.J. Moore.

That has hurt the passing game with no real downfield threats and hasn’t really had any continuity all season. Then there’s the play-calling, which was done by head coach Frank Reich, who gave up the duties, only to take them back.

Young deserves better, and hopefully he gets it soon, but he’s still gotta play better as well.

Season stats: 1,683 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Although the 6-foot-4, 245-pound gunslinger is out for the season due to injury, he impressed when he did play. The top dual-threat in the draft, Richardson showed why he was so highly coveted despite making just 13 college starts.

The former Florida Gators standout was putting together a solid rookie season prior to injury, and with his size and raw athletic ability alone, he’ll likely have more WOW plays than anyone in this class.

Season stats: 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 136 yards and four more touchdowns.

4. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Levis didn’t start the season like the previous three, but he was named the starter four games ago. While, the team has struggled, Levis has been pretty solid leading the offense. With the Titans suffering from a dearth of offensive weapons, what Levis has done is actually rather surprising.

Season stats: 857 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions

5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

Just days after being named the starter following the injury to Deshaun Watson, DTR went out and led the team a 13-10 win over the rival Steelers in a defensive battle on Sunday. DTR was money on the game’s final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.



The Rest: 6-10

Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals

Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions