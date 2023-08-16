“Honestly, I Was Shocked” | Colts Surprisingly Name Rookie Anthony Richardson QB1 

The Indianapolis Colts have been in the news quite a bit this offseason.

First, with owner Jim Irsay’s contract standoff with star running back Jonathan Taylor. Followed by the aforementioned Irsay paying $20 million to transport an orca whale back to its original home in the Pacific Ocean after 53 years at the Miami Seaquarium.

On top of those sagas was the team’s starting quarterback position battle under first-year head coach Shane Steichen. On Tuesday, Steichen made his decision, and the team is going with 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson under center over solid veteran Gardner Minshew. While, the move comes as a sort of surprise, Steichen decided his young rookie is ready and would be better suited gaining on-field experience.

Richardson Shocked By Decision?

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Richardson the 6-foot-4 and 244-pound athletic specimen told reporters this.

“Honestly, I was shocked,” Richardson said Tuesday of being named the starter, per WISH-TV. “I’ve been grinding, putting in the work to try to get the title, but it’s not really about the title. I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for the team, despite being labeled as QB1 I’ve still got other guys in that room helping me to get to that standard. I’m forever thankful to them.”

Richardson only started 13 games during his time at Florida, including 12 last season. So in essence this move is about getting the young talented-but-inexperienced signal-caller all of the in-game reps he can get.

Owner Jim Irsay Mentioned That Last Month

In July, Irsay told reporters that he would let the aforementioned Steichen decide when he felt Richardson was ready to take the keys. But, he also said that Richardson “had to play to get better.”

While he admitted that the team could play Minshew, you don’t draft a QB that high for him to sit. Especially for a Colts that hasn’t recovered from Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement prior to the 2019 season.

Richardson is raw, and he’ll definitely take his lumps, but he’ll also make some splash plays as well. Expect a mixed bag of play with him this season as he learns to play the position from the neck up.