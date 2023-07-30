“We Will Not Trade Jonathan Taylor” | Colts Star RB Requests Trade, Team Owner Jim Irsay Says It Ain’t Happening

The Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor are at odds, and the dynamic former Wisconsin speedster has reportedly requested a trade. On Saturday, an NFL source told ESPN that Taylor apparently requested the trade earlier this week and has been awaiting a decision on his request.

Taylor’s reputed request comes on the heels of the running back wanting an extension, amidst all of the other backs around the league feeling as if they’re being shortchanged as it pertains to fair pay. While, Taylor may have made the request earlier this week, it wasn’t revealed until he and Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly held an hour-long meeting on Irsay’s luxury bus adjacent to the team’s practice field in Westfield, Indiana.

Following the meeting Irsay didn’t go into much detail about what was said, but he did tell reporters that his stance on a long-term extension hadn’t changed.

“Last month seeing all the different backs around the leagues struggling to get paid,” Taylor said, “‘You see why guys requests trades.”

Irsay Shuts Down Trade Request

When asked if he’d honor Taylor’s request, Irsay was pretty blunt in his response.

“We will not trade Jonathan Taylor,” Irsay said. “This is a certainty. Not now or not in October.”

The 2023 season’s trade deadline is on Oct. 31, which is why Irsay made sure to throw that in there.

He also added that the team is looking to have a bounce-back season, with Taylor being a key piece of that revival. He also commented on the conversation as a whole, saying this.

“It was a good conversation, and I’m hopeful as we go forward.”

Contract Extension Not In Irsay’s Plans As Of Now

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is slated to make $4.3 million. But Irsay is insistent on standing his ground.

“At this point, that’s not something that we’re discussing right now,” Irsay said. “This isn’t a comment that has to do with Jonathan Taylor’s situation. It’s what my responsibilities are. I’m responsible for everyone on the team and to look the cap money that you have and to look at contracts as you go forward.”

Irsay even told ESPN earlier this week, in reference to his star tailback and other backs around the leag, “When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid.”

In his three-year career Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns. That includes his 2021 season when he led the league in rushing yards with 1,811 and 18 touchdowns.