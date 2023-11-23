Somebody Hand Crying Colts Owner Jim Irsay One Of His Diamond-Studded Handkerchiefs | Irsay Believes He Was Targeted By Police For Being A White Billionaire

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wants the world to know that he understands prejudice as a white billionaire because he feels that is the only reason he was pulled over by police in 2014 and subsequently arrested for a DUI.

Irsay said how he really feels on the latest episode of “Real Sports.” Journalist Andrea Kremer asked Irsay during the segment if his DUI arrest in Carmel, IndiaN, nine years ago was a “low point” for him, and he kept it very real.

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire,” Irsay said on the program. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

What In The White Privilege?

Irsay was adamant about his truth even though he totally acknowledged the contradiction in the statement.

“I don’t care what it sounds like,” Irsay continued. “It’s the truth. I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or looks like.”

In March 2014, Irsay made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Irsay was pulled over by police in Carmel, Indiana, for erratic driving. During the stop, officers observed signs of impairment, and Irsay failed sobriety tests. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed prescription medications for which he did not have proof of a prescription.

Irsay was arrested on charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance. The incident sent shock waves through the sports world.

Following his arrest, Jim Irsay faced both legal and league-related consequences. He pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year of probation and mandatory drug testing. The NFL also fined him $500,000 and suspended him for six games.

The Clap Back

The incident significantly impacted Irsay’s public image and reputation, and his latest comments are doing nothing to stop the disappointment and criticism from fans and the sports world at large.

One platform critical of Irsay was “First Take,” where Stephen A. Smith called Irsay “ignorant” and that “he’s never looked at Jim Irsay as someone with all of his marbles per se.”

Irsay clapped back on X, letting Smith and the “First Take” crew know that he wasn’t feeling the show’s sentiments and was considering legal action.

“1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued,because there was NO Alcohol,No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in ,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street, All the time and pass it on, making the world better,” Irsay wrote on X.

With all the controversies surrounding NFL owners, Irsay is doing nothing to help their image.