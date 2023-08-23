“Jonathan Taylor Is The Piece That Dallas Needs For Philly” | ESPN NFL Analyst Marcus Spears Wants Cowboys To Trade For Disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

On Tuesday the Indianapolis Colts granted star tailback Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.



The two sides have been at-odds over Taylor’s contract, with the star running back in the final season of his four-year rookie deal and slated to make $4.3 million this season, Taylor was seeking some long-term stability.

But, Colts team owner Robert Irsay isn’t budging and keeps preaching everything is about timing.



After weeks of stalled movement on a deal, and Taylor supposedly having a mysterious back injury, the Colts granted the former Wisconsin Badgers star permission to seek a trade.





That means Taylor can choose where he wants to go if that team is willing to give up the compensation the Colts are seeking, which is pretty steep and begins with acquiring a first-round pick in return.

Swagu Says Cowboys Should Trade For Taylor

During Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up,” former Dallas Cowboys player turned ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears said Dallas should pull the trigger.

“That’s who they need in order to close that gap a little bit more,” Spears said. “We start talking about bringing more talent, but the philosophy. What’s the coach been saying all offseason long? We wanna get back to playing an efficient way of football.”

“You know how you efficiently play football?” Spears asked. “You be able to turn around and hand it off. You know how Dak throws less interceptions? You be able to turn around and hand it off to a prolific back.”

That’s exactly what Taylor was in 2021 when he led the league in rushing yards (1,811), touchdowns (18) and total yards from scrimmage with (2,171). Taylor’s 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but he’s fully healthy and ready to get back to carving up opposing defenses.

The question remains where will he have the opportunity to do so.

Cowboys Could Use Taylor

With the team parting ways with franchise stalwart Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and now putting their run game in the hands of Tony Pollard, who while speedy and explosive is still unproven as a lead back, adding Taylor would allow the Cowboys to keep using Pollard as they did in 2021 and 2022, which is more out of the backfield and on the edges.

That style kept him fresh and upright, something being the bell cow would definitely change. But, that’s exactly who Taylor is and has always been since his days at Wisconsin.

The Cowboys happen to be one of five teams who are most likely to make the move, along with the Dolphins, Bills, Ravens and Bears.