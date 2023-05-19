“At Some Point You Have To Get Off The Mat And Get Back Working” | Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown On Trying To Bounce Back After Super Bowl Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl loser hangover that tends to follow teams when they lose the ultimate game. While their 38-35 Super Sunday loss ended in controversy, the Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, have said all the right things to sound as if they’re moving on from the loss, and are looking ahead to the 2023 season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, whose 2022 draft-night addition was arguably the most important move for the NFC champions last season. Brown, who was named second-team All-Pro last season, told reporters that he’s still getting over the loss but he’s doing his best to move on, with the same for the team.

Brown Says It’s A Day-By-Day Process

When you work hard to get the Super Bowl and come up short in the gut-wrenching fashion that the Eagles did, that close loss probably stung much more than a blowout.

Brown spoke to reporters Wednesday at the team’s NovaCare Complex practice facility about the temperature around the Eagles franchise right now.

“Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes — not just from that game, just from all year,” Brown said. “But in terms of that game, you just can’t dwell on it. That’s life. Not everything is going to go your way. At some point you’ve got to get off the mat and get back working. I think that’s where this team’s at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder. Still taking it day by day, still early. You’re just building the house brick by brick.”

In the same breath, Brown also said because of the Eagles’ talent-laden roster they’ll be able to make runs for years to come, which rarely happens in the NFL.

“No, it’s not hard to do, ’cause this is our lives,” Brown said. “We’re world-class for a reason. Adversity happens. That was a big one. It’s the Super Bowl. But as athletes, we face adversity all the time. Even if it’s small adversity, we face it, and we have to deal with it. I look at it in terms of it’s just life. Of course, you can’t want something so bad, but it’s not your time, it’s just not your time. Get back to work. Don’t quit. You never know, ’cause next time could be your time. We one day at a time. We not trying to look ahead, season’s far ahead, but we working one day at a time.”

AJ Brown is the highest-graded WR from the 2019 draft class. 🔥#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mTBqQajGqY — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) May 15, 2023

Brown Set Records For Eagles Last Season

Following the trade, Brown didn’t disappoint, breaking the franchise single-season receiving yards mark with 1,496, a record previously held by former Eagles speedster DeSean Jackson. He also tied for second-most touchdown receptions in a season with 11.

Brown’s arrival gave MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts the true No. 1 receiver the offense coveted. It also allowed 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith to play a more comfortable No. 2 role for the Eagles.

With Brown and a host of other talented pieces returning on both sides of the football, Philly should be knocking on the Super Sunday door again.