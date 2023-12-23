“It All Starts With Me” | Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sheds Light On What He Meant By “Not Committed Enough” Comments

In wake of the Philadelphia Eagles dropping their third straight game in Monday night’s 20-17 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks, star quarterback Jalen Hurts questioned the team’s commitment to winning and doing the required to win. In his postgame interview, an always cool Hurts sounded a tad different as the frustration in his voice became evident while he attempted to explain what’s gone wrong since the team’s 10-1 start.

While giving his reasoning for what he believed to be what’s ailing the team, Hurts said:

“I’ve been talking about execution all year. Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

When asked to elaborate on what he meant, at that time Hurts added, “Commitment. I don’t have a dictionary on me now…. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Those comments drew the ire of many who questioned just exactly who and/or what Hurts was speaking of.



Hurts Clarifies Comments

After a couple days of blowback for the comments, the very mature and always astute Hurts explained what he meant.

And in typical Hurts fashion, he started with making himself accountable for the team’s failures the last three games.

“It all starts with me,” Hurts said Thursday. “And so when I say ‘we’ I mean me, because I’m the point guard out there. In the one that makes everything go, and I’m the guy that everyone trusts in to do, and set the pace for everything. That’s in how I play, that’s in my leadership, that’s in every aspect of the game that comes with the shoes that I walk in.

“And so, this is a challenge to myself. You challenge yourself and you challenge the people around you,” he added.

Strong words from Hurts, who’s become one of the best leaders in the NFL. That’s the accountability and leading by example that should rally the troops and get the Eagles back on the winning track. With three games left to go, and two against the Giants and one against the Cardinals, the Eagles should still finish the season 13-4.



Consistency Has Been A Problem All Season

Coming into the season after losing both coordinators when they were hired as head coaches has been a huge challenge. Both sides of the football have struggled with consistency, and things got so bad on the defensive side that head coach Nick Sirianni demoted coordinator Sean Desai and promoted defensive analyst Matt Patricia to defensive play caller.

Many fans wanna see him do the same with first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, but the likelihood he strips both coordinators of play-calling duties is slim to none. Hurts has taken accountability and challenged his teammates to be better. Let’s see if that helps get things figured out before it’s too late.