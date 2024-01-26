‘He’s The Whole Package’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shoots Dirty Mack Shot At Jalen Hurts While Taunting His Girlfriend

Travis Kelce’s ex-Kayla Nicole is continuing to speak her truth.

She recently appeared on a podcast where she kept it real about what NFL player she is currently checking for and it landed in the dirty mack zone. When the “Behind the Likes” show host pointed out to Kayla Nicole, “I seen you say something about Jalen Hurts,” referencing a repost on X Kayla sent of Hurts sitting courtside at a Philadelphia 76ers game with the caption “fly eagles fly,” it gave a glimpse at how Kayla Nicole moves.

“Everyone has eyes; I got in so much trouble for that (X post),” Nicole continued. “Also, that is my personality. If you know me, then you know my intentions are pure and also, like, I’m a girl’s girl. He has a girlfriend; I have no intentions of trying to slide in there.” “I’m sure that she will agree that is a fine man. He’s the whole package. I’m not going to sit here and big him up because they will get me. That is a fine man.”

OK, Kayla, we see you.

The fitness model also revealed if she will ever date a professional athlete again.

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” Nicole told the podcast host Winter and Chy. “I would love to just date someone that … I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

Kayla Nicole became a talking point while including Travis Kelce’s new romance with pop star Taylor Swift during the NFL season and now the postseason. Online trolls began berating Kayla and comparing her to the pop singer, bringing negativity to what was supposed to be a new, beautiful relationship for the football player.

However, Nicole has avoided bashing Taylor, Travis, or other athletes but did want to warn the world about the adjustments you need to make when you are with an athlete.

“I don’t live by the [theory] that all athletes are the same and all men are the same; I don’t feel that way,” Nicole continued. “I’ve experienced it; it’s not an easy lifestyle to adjust to when we’re talking about sacrificing and things like that. A lot of times, their career takes priority. Wherever he plays, that means you have to go and visit him, which means you are away from your home or you have to put work on the back burner. Those are natural things as a woman that happens.”

So, who is Kayla Nicole dating now? She didn’t reveal it, but she left a primer to follow if you were curious about her current type.

“So, I would love to date like an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Lakers game; that’s my kind of guy. I don’t really want to go to any more sporting events because I have a jersey on with somebody’s name on the back. I did that; it was fun. I’m good.”

Sounds like Jalen Hurts is the exception to that rule.