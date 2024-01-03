AJ Brown’s Frustrated Silence Is A Side Effect Of An insanely Talented Eagles Team That Has Lost Its Way

The Eagles are reeling after dropping four of their past five games, surrendering the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC East division lead as well.



What’s Wrong With The Eagles?

Both sides of the ball have looked lackluster and have caused Philadelphia to drop games against inferior opponents.



But to top it off, it seems the locker room is finally starting to show chinks in its armor as well.

AJ Brown, one of the league’s best wide receivers, didn’t want to talk to the media following the Eagles’ embarrassing 35-31 upset loss against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

“I’m not about to talk. It ain’t nothing to say,” Brown said, smiling. Eager to clarify the source of his dissatisfaction, Brown told the media, “It ain’t directed toward y’all.”

Not only is Brown the team’s top receiver, but he is also one of the Eagles’ captains and many fans and media alike are calling him out for the way he’s conducted himself amidst the team’s slump.



A.J. Brown Lacking Leadership Through Rough Times?

But according to his teammates, his frustration is with the coaching staff and head coach Nick Sirianni as is every Eagles fan known to man.



What a difference a year makes.





Last season, the Eagles were on the verge of greatness and fans expected them to close the deal this year.

That mission began according to plan, but just like Brown, the Eagles are imploding in real time.



Eagles Reminiscent of 11-0 Steelers Who Ran Out Of Gas

This floundering Eagles squad is reminiscent of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers who started their season 11-0 and looked like the team to beat before a late season swoon that ended with a disappointing wild-card round loss to the Cleveland Browns.



Similarly, Jalen Hurts’ team started this season like a steamroller, going 10-1 and establishing Philly as the NFL team to beat.



What Happened To Eagles Season?

In the span of a couple weeks that same squad is now limping into the playoffs with nobody believing in them.

With the play-calling being predictable, basic, and unproductive, AJ Brown has every right to be upset with the coaching staff, considering he is arguably the best receiver in franchise history, and has another two-time 1,000-yard receiver in Devonta Smith across from him. It should be a piece of cake for Hurts to connect with these two insanely skilled pass catchers.



However, they can’t produce If not targeted and too many red zone drives have finished with a Jake Elliot field goal.

There isn’t much any Eagles fan can say to defend the Eagles, and most Philly fans would also rather hold Sirianni and his coaching staff accountable.



Nick Sirianni Not Panicking

Sirianni isn’t going to panic, and instead, he told the media that the team has to stay the course to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Stick together. Stick together. Everyone’s got to stick together,” Sirianni said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people trying to point the finger at different things. Everybody’s got to stick together, right? We win as a team. We lose as a team. And together is the most important thing that we can be right now.”



But after giving up a game-winning drive to Drew Lock and the Seahawks with less than 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, barely beating the lowly NY Giants and succumbing to self-inflicted mistakes in a home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it’s extremely difficult to not lose focus and keep faith.



The Eagles only have one more week to work out the kinks against the Giants before it’s “put up or shut up” time in the playoffs.