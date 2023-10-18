‘Out Of All People You Should Know Better’ | Eagles Legend Donovan McNabb Compares A.J. Brown To 2004 Terell Owens | Brown Shut It Down Immediately  

Following Sunday’s 20-14 road loss to the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 5-1. But, for some reason folks feel as if the sky is falling in the City of Brotherly Love.

Through six games the Eagles offense hasn’t looked like the juggernaut from last season, but it’s been good enough along with some timely defense to win five of the team’s first six games.

The offense, which was like poetry in motion last season, has looked disjointed a bit this season.

That’s got former Eagles legend Donovan McNabb talking and giving his opinion on what he thinks is causing the disconnect. McNabb even rehashed the sideline incident that occurred between star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the team’s receiver A.J. Brown.

Donovan McNabb Recalls Beef With Terell Owens

To offer some perspective, McNabb brought up his infamous interaction with Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens during their rollercoaster seasons together in Philly.

The relationship ended ugly and has no chance at reconciliation to this day.





McNabb Really Went There

During a recent appearance on 94WIP sports radio with Jon Marks and Ike Reese, when asked about the team’s early season offensive struggles McNabb likened things to how they were when he and T.O. were teammates (2004-05).

“Philadelphia’s offense been so inconsistent each and every week, and I go back to before the — I can’t say argument, or maybe the complaint from A.J. Brown about being not more involved in the offense and getting the ball,” McNabb said.

“I go to that because I’ve seen it before, I understand it, I know as a QB you don’t want to be involved in it. … Play calls are being more catered to try to feature instead of establishing a tempo and … spreading the ball around,” McNabb added.

McNabb is pretty much saying during the 2004 and 2005 seasons that then-head coach Andy Reid featured the aforementioned Owens following their sideline disagreement in a loss versus the Steelers.

While that may be true, A.J. Brown isn’t buying the comparison and he let McNabb know about it in his response.



Brown Says McNabb Should Know Better

It didn’t take long for Brown to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond. The 2022 second-team All-Pro wideout rebutted McNabb.

“With all due respect, I will repeat, that conversation was not about targets,” Brown said. “Two friends bumped heads about something and moved on, and if you feel that way, keep to yourself, because the media is going to hold on to everything you say. Out of all people you show know better.”

Mic drop, Brown wins!

For the season Brown has hauled in 42 receptions for 672 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 16.0 yards per reception.