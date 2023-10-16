After Dismantling Of Jalen Hurts’ Eagles, Jets Coach Robert Saleh Says Defense Has Faced NFL’s Best Quarterbacks and ‘We’ve Embarrassed All Of Them’

One of the main things the New York Jets were proud of entering the season, Aaron Rodgers’ expected presence aside, was their feisty shut-down defense.

Not only did that defense shut down a red-hot Philadelphia Eagles offense led by one of the top quarterbacks in the game on Oct. 15, but according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, his defense “embarrassed” Jalen Hurts along with almost every other top-tier QB they’ve faced this year.

After the Jets’ upset of the Eagles, 20-14, which included picking off Hurts three times, including a clutch interception that allowed Gang Green to score the winning touchdown, Saleh used this as a chance to boast about his defense and the resilience of their team despite the losses they suffered.

“Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them,” Saleh said. “Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve.” Saleh told reporters in the postgame news conference.

The defensive win they had Sunday afternoon was only more impressive when you realize their top two corners, Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, did not play.

But clearly that didn’t stop that Jets defense from having a field day with the league MVP runner-up from last season.

Aside from the three interceptions that plagued an Eagles team that frankly looked like the better team on both sides of the ball (only allowing the Jets to score off of field goals until they gave up a touchdown to allow for time to score one of their own, which they ultimately didn’t), the Jets were able to drum up pressure on Hurts, pressuring him on 42 percent of his drop-backs and sacking him twice in the process.

AJ Brown recorded his fourth consecutive 125-plus-yard game, but no other Eagles player seemed to get going on offense. Running back D’Andre Swift was limited to just 10 carries for 18 rushing yards, and wide receiver Devonta Smith to just five catches for 44 yards.

Jets Defense Has Been Stingy All Season

But that’s just their most recent work. The New York Jets haven’t allowed a single passer to throw for over 300 yards on them this season yet.

Mind you, they have already faced signal-callers like Dak Prescott, who still had a resounding 30-10 win over the Jets, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Russell Wilson.

This defensive excellence has kept the Aaron Rodger-less Jets afloat with a 3-3 record in this highly competitive AFC East division, as well as giving the players something to fight for.

“We needed that win, and I thought all the guys kept fighting. I thought everyone was battling all across the board,” Jets QB Zach Wilson said. “No quit in this team.”

Zach Wilson couldn’t agree more, and why wouldn’t he?

A defense carrying him and giving him free wins on his personal record and helping him extend his potential playing career doesn’t hurt.

Moving forward, when the Jets are able to get their star cornerbacks into the mix again and possibly even bring four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers back, the sky is the limit for this team. All of a sudden, a grim forecast has turned into some clearing clouds of optimism for the Jets.