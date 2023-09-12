Can Zach Wilson, Jets Defense Take Them To Super Bowl? | Gang Green Prepares To Face Next 16 Games Without Injured Aaron Rodgers

For the second straight night disaster seems to have struck at MetLife Stadium. On Sunday it was the Dallas Cowboys dismantling the New York Giants 40-0 in a game that was never close. On Monday it was the New York Jets’ turn, and while the Jets won in an overtime thriller, unlike their stadium mates, what happened to them could have a much bigger effect.

After an offseason of hype and hoopla, following the trade for future Hall of Famer and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, that may have all gone up in smoke on Monday night. Rodgers, whom many consider to be the missing piece, left the field after just four plays, was then carted off the field and ended up in a walking boot.

Head Coach Robert Saleh Gives Update ARod

The Jets won’t know any more until a scheduled MRI, and while initial x-rays came back negative, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had this to say prior to the x-ray.

“He’s dealing with an ankle right now, he’s getting checked out,” Saleh told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“We’ll know more later. We still have a hell of a group of guys. … We’ll get this thing done.”

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Saleh was right. Behind a dominant defense that battered and bruised Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, intercepting him three times and sacking him five times, the Jets won 22-16 on a walkoff punt return by rookie Xavier Gipson.

Following the win, Saleh told ESPN the team fears Rodgers may have torn his Achilles tendon.

Jets Defense Is Super Bowl Ready, But Without Rodgers That Isn’t Plausible

These Jets have a Super Bowl-ready defense, and Rodgers was brought in to upgrade an offense with plenty of talent but devoid of a quarterback. Now, with his playing status unclear going forward, the Jets could once again be in the same boat as last season. That’s when they were 7-3 and finished 7-10 because of very shoddy QB play.

2021 No.2 overall pick Zach Wilson ain’t the answer, but he’s all they have as of now. That’s totally on team brass for taking him so high with better options on the board in Mac Jones and even Justin Fields.