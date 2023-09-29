“We Acknowledge He Has To Play Better” | Jets Coach Robert Saleh Changes Tune On QB Zach Wilson In Wake Of Hall Of Famer Joe Namath’s Comments

For the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has done his best to not put most of the team’s offensive struggles on 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

But with the team struggling to score (20 points the last two weeks and 42 in three games) with him at the helm and the cry for a change at the position, Saleh finally addressed the elephant in the room.

During his Wednesday media session, Saleh talked at length about how his young signal-caller needs to play better despite the immense pressure he’s under. It’s something fans and even Jets icons have been clamoring for, and Saleh could no longer just dismiss the putrid play at the game’s most important position.



Saleh And Wilson Agree That He Must Be Better

“We all acknowledge he has to play better,” he said on Wednesday. “We all acknowledge that. He acknowledges it, teammates acknowledge it, he acknowledges it himself, but the key is to have confidence in yourself. You have to.”

Wilson was thrust into action just four plays into the season-opening win over the division rival Buffalo Bills, after starter Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. So, in essence, this was supposed to be a learning season, but with Rodgers out he’s next up. Saleh has praised his preparation and readiness, but that hasn’t translated on the field.

For the season Wilson is completing just 52 percent of his passes. In three games he’s passed for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. That’s nowhere near good enough when you consider the plethora of talent the Jets have on offense.



Jets Icon Joe Namath Has Seen Enough

Following Sunday’s ugly 15-10 home loss to the AFC rival New England Patriots, Jets legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath didn’t hold back on his feelings about Wilson’s play.

During an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York radio this week, Namath, the MVP of Super Bowl III, had much to say about Saleh’s continual vote of confidence in Wilson despite his play. But it all started with Namath questioning Wilson’s desire to play.

“You sit down? You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened?” Namath said incredulously, referring to Wilson going to the turf without being touched the first time he was sacked during Sunday’s loss. “I thought you’re trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It’s disgusting.” “I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath added.

Namath also insinuated that the front office doesn’t know how to pick players and he also wants to see Saleh gone along with Wilson.

Following Thursday’s practice Wilson chopped Namath’s comments up to being passionate.

Maybe so, but he’s also correct. Wilson ain’t it.