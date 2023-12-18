Bills Running Back James Cook Emerges As One Of NFL’s Best Kept Secrets In Blowout Of Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Buffalo riding high following their big 33-13 win over the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Winners of seven of their past eight games, the Cowboys began to have the look of a team capable of making a run deep into January. With quarterback Dak Prescott playing like an MVP and a defense led by DPOY candidate Micah Parsons, things looked great in Dallas.

That’s when Bills running back James Cook and the Bills offensive line decided they wanted to have a day on the ground. Cook, the dynamic second-year back out of Georgia, went for a career-high 179 yards on 25 rushes and a touchdown. It was the most by a Bills back since Fred Jackson rushed for 212 yards in 2010. Cook, also showed his dual-threat ability with 42 receiving yards and another paydirt touch. It was the second consecutive week that Cook got loose in both the running and passing game after totaling 141 total yards and a touchdown in a huge road win against the Chiefs last week.

All the soft-spoken Cook could during his on-field interview following the win was …

“I just let it rip.”



Cook Beneficial Of Offensive Coordinator Change

In November, when head coach Sean McDermott decided to make the change at offensive coordinator by relieving Ken Dorsey of his duties and replacing him with Joe Brady, the move was looked at as one of desperation. But the move was necessary for two reasons, Dorsey’s reluctance to run the football, and turnovers, which occur as a result of being unbalanced. Prior to the change, the Bills were turning the ball over a league-leading 17 percent of their possessions. That’s dipped to a season low 7.5 percent of their drives with Brady calling plays.

The running game, which had been largely abandoned for years in Buffalo minus star quarterback Josh Allen’s designed runs, has been different. In back-to-back games versus the Jets and Eagles they ran the ball 21 and 24 times on first down, respectively, something they never came close to with Dorsey as offensive coordinator. That’s ignited Cook, who’s got home run ability but is also shifty and sturdy enough to run in between the tackles.

In four games with Brady calling plays, Cook has 68 rushing attempts, more than half of the 120 he had in the previous 10 games under Dorsey. That’s 17 carries to 12, and if you know anything about most running backs, the more touches they get the better they become throughout the game.





Teammates Are All Aboard The Cook Train

Following Sunday’s huge output, Cook’s teammates let it be known that he’s their guy.

Starting tackle Dion Dawkins, who controlled the aforementioned Parsons all game, had this to say about Cook:

“Once his energy gets on, Cook becomes the chef! I love the kid. He’s been showing up and showing out. Cook — that’s our guy.”

Defensive tackle, Ed Oliver who played but his effect can’t be measured in stats, spoke highly of Cook, and even mentioned Cook’s backflip celebration.

“That’s kind of his thing, I guess. He’s done it two weeks in a row, I wanna see him do a flip every week,” Oliver said.

If Cook can continue to touch paydirt and do his flips, and if the Bills can get some help in the playoff race, they could become the most dangerous team in the AFC playoffs.